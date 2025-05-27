Bill aims to increase state control of Oklahoma mental health agency finances

If passed, House Bill 2785 would mandate the state's financial management agency, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, to have more oversight over the mental health department's budget.

The measure would require OMES to:

Conduct a monthly review of the mental health department's budget. Submit a budget report to the governor and members of the legislature. Prohibit the department from entering into contracts that do not clearly state a maximum financial obligation. Review department encumbrances to ensure appropriate yearly compliance. Prohibit payments for any non-budgeted payments.

The measure was created amid reports of a growing budget gap, cancelled or cut provider contracts and broader disarray at the department.

Struggles have stressed the state's continuum of care, causing some mental health and substance abuse service providers to cut their own budgets, lay off staff or decrease their capacity.

Lawmakers put the bill together this month, altering an existing empty budget bill.

It passed the Senate with a 43-0 vote, and will move to the House of Representatives before it can arrive on the governor's desk.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

