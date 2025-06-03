Interim Oklahoma mental health commissioner named

Gov. Kevin Stitt named an interim commissioner of the Oklahoma mental health department Tuesday, following the Legislature’s vote to fire the previous agency head last week.

Retired Rear Admiral Gregory Slavonic was appointed by Stitt. He previously led the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, which had been “plagued” by financial mismanagement, according to a news release.

Former Commissioner Allie Friesen had served in the role since her January 2024 appointment, but her time as the agency’s leader was marred by financial disarray, investigations and audits. Friesen blamed prior administrations for the financial situation that required a cash infusion from lawmakers.

The Oklahoma Legislature overwhelmingly voted to fire her in a late-night vote Thursday. Lawmakers said they had “lost confidence” in her ability to lead the department and removed her, effective immediately.

Photo provided by the Governor’s Office Retired Rear Admiral Gregory Slavonic is pictured.

Stitt continued to stand by Friesen throughout her time as commissioner amid calls to fire her and said she was “shining a light on an agency that has operated in darkness for far too long.” He called the Legislature’s move to fire her a “politically motivated witch hunt.”

“It is no secret that the Department of Mental Health has long been in need of reform,” Stitt said in a statement. “It is imperative that Admiral Slavonic is allowed to do the hard work needed to remove corruption and conflicts of interest without political interference. There are brighter days ahead for this department and those that rely on its services. I’m grateful to Admiral Slavonic for his willingness to set another Oklahoma agency on the right course.”

Slavonic served in the U.S. Navy for over three decades, including as deputy and principal assistant to the secretary of the Navy, and as chief operating officer and chief management officer for the Department of the Navy.

He also served as assistant secretary of the Navy for manpower and reserve affairs as an appointee of President Donald Trump during his first term.

“I’m grateful that Gov. Stitt is so keenly focused on rooting out corruption and ensuring that government is working first and foremost for the citizens we are tasked with serving,” Slavonic said in a statement. “The Department of Mental Health brings much needed services to many Oklahomans, and I look forward to ensuring that they have the tools needed to provide those services. I thank Gov. Stitt for trusting me with this effort.”

Slavonic graduated from Oklahoma State University with bachelor’s degree and from University of Central Oklahoma with a master’s degree.

Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa, leads a select committee investigating the mental health department’s finances and said he looks forward to working with Slavonic.

“It is imperative that the next director of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services work to restore stability, confidence and trust in the agency and its ability to provide critical services to Oklahomans while being good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” he said in a statement Tuesday.

