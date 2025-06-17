‘Be heard and be seen’: Tulsa nonprofit serving people experiencing homelessness expands to OKC

It was 91 degrees Monday when Oklahomans gathered outside a CREOKS Health Services clinic to celebrate the expansion of the BeHeard Movement into Oklahoma City. Members of the nonprofit asked attendees to imagine what it would be like to be unhoused, traveling through town with all of their belongings in the heat.

All without having a shower in days, weeks or even months.

“As we get to experience the heat right now, we get to kind of understand what our neighbors have to deal with each and every day,” said James Simmons, BeHeard’s board president.

Jillian Taylor / StateImpact Oklahoma James Simmons, BeHeard’s board president, speaks at the group's Oklahoma City ribbon-cutting ceremony.

BeHeard started in 2020 in Tulsa with a simple mission: “to help end homelessness one person at a time, one shower at a time.” It operates a mobile drop-in center, which brings services like a mobile shower trailer, laundry, clothing, haircuts and charging stations directly to Oklahomans.

Now, BeHeard is heading to Oklahoma City with a 31-foot mobile trailer in tow. Its offerings include three private shower rooms, four washers and dryers for free laundry, and a private office space for partners to offer case management, housing assessments, VA assistance and SNAP applications. The group currently has drop-in locations planned for three days a week.

“Though it's just a shower, though it's just a load of laundry, though it is just a conversation with resources behind it, it is an individual that we get to help,” Simmons said. “And that's why we are here.”

BeHeard got here through support from organizations like the Arnall Family Foundation, which awarded the nonprofit over $1 million this year . BeHeard President and Founder Evan Dougoud said the need in Oklahoma City mirrors what he’s seen in East Tulsa, where the nearest shower and shelter could be a four or five-hour walk away.

He said those who haven’t showered are more likely to go to the hospital and have increased depression, anxiety and health issues.

“This model is designed to really bridge that gap. Not to duplicate services – but within our continuum of care to also amplify and complement services,” Dougoud said. “After a shower, people are more likely to engage with case management, with resources.”

Jillian Taylor / StateImpact Oklahoma An audience, including local providers, cheers during BeHeard’s Oklahoma City ribbon-cutting ceremony.

BeHeard is partnering with local organizations to further its impact, including the nonprofit CREOKS Health Services, which provides comprehensive health, wellness and social services in locations across Oklahoma.

CEO Brent Black said CREOKS Health Services connected with BeHeard in Tulsa and began embedding some of their case managers and therapists into that location. Now, CREOKS Health Services will join BeHeard on the road in Oklahoma City. Black said they’re even thinking of getting a trailer of their own.

“It feels great to be a part of something this big and making this big of an impact and changing lives,” Black said.

Jillian Taylor / StateImpact Oklahoma Ayb Cole, the new outreach director for BeHeard in Oklahoma City, hugs James Simmons, BeHeard’s board president.

Ayb Cole is stepping into the role of outreach director for BeHeard in Oklahoma City. He served as the group’s outreach manager in Tulsa. He said his work there has been life-changing, and he can't wait to see how BeHeard can impact Oklahoma City.

He told the story of someone he spoke with who did a load of laundry during a group outreach.

“She gets a little emotional saying, ‘You know, for once, I got to lay down in my bed, roll over to my blanket, and it just smells awesome. It smells great,” Cole said. “I'm trying not to get emotional talking about it, but that's the whole point of BeHeard is those little changes over time really helps guests get better.”

“We love to make guests be heard and be seen,” Cole added, “and without them being heard and seen, we wouldn't be us.”