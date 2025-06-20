New measles exposures reported in Edmond

Oklahoma health officials on Wednesday reported recent measles exposure sites at five Edmond businesses.

All exposures occurred between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on May 31.

Those who did not visit the reported exposure sites during this time frame have no risk of exposure, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said.

The Edmond businesses include:

Eileen’s Cookies on North Santa Fe Avenue

Walmart Supercenter on West Danforth Road

UPS Store on West Danforth Road

Goodwill on West Danforth Road

Tropical Café on West Danforth Road

The agency urged people who have been exposed to measles or are experiencing symptoms to report this to the department and exclude themselves from public settings. Other exposures were recently reported at the Oklahoma City airport and a Walmart in Guymon.

Those who have been exposed and are not immune from vaccinations or previous infections should isolate for 21 days from the date of exposure, according to the Health Department’s website.

Oklahoma has reported 20 measles this year, as of Wednesday, including 17 cases confirmed by a test and three probable cases with a symptomatic patient.

Of the cases, 17 were in unvaccinated people and two had an unknown vaccination status. One person had received two doses of the measles vaccine.

Two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are 97% effective against measles and 86% effective against mumps, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

