Stitt appoints Clay Bullard as the Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s new director

Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Clay Bullard as the Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s new director following the announcement of former CEO Ellen Buettner's departure from the agency.

Bullard previously served on the Oklahoma Medical Board and was a consulting advisor to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority’s director and executive team, according to a press release . He’s also the founder of PGx Medical , which works alongside clinicians to help providers incorporate new technologies that allow for a more personalized care model.

Bullard was also appointed as the chief advisor for health and mental health. In that role, he will work with state leadership on strengthening health care delivery systems, finding efficiencies within the state health care system and promoting innovative programs, according to the release.

“Clay brings a unique combination of entrepreneurial vision, policy expertise, and hands-on leadership to this role,” Stitt said in the release. “His record of challenging the status quo in healthcare and his dedication to improving the lives of Oklahomans make him the right choice to guide the future of health and mental health policy in our state.”

Bullard said in the release he is honored to serve Oklahomans in this position.

“Healthcare is at a critical crossroads, and I look forward to working with Governor Stitt, agency partners, and providers across the state to build systems that improve outcomes and support healthier lives for all Oklahomans,” Bullard said.

Buettner is stepping away from the agency to take on a new role as CEO of the Regional University System of Oklahoma, the state's largest four-year university system. It governs East Central University, Northeastern State University, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Southwestern Oklahoma State University and University of Central Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Hospital Association Board Chair Denise Webber responded to Stitt’s appointment in a statement, saying the association appreciates Buettner’s leadership and looks forward to working with Bullard.

“We look forward to collaborating with Clay Bullard as hospitals navigate an everchanging healthcare landscape,” Webber said. “We are committed to our continued work with the OHCA as we partner together in our mission to improve health and healthcare in Oklahoma.”