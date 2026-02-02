Oklahoma reports first confirmed measles case of 2026 with a potential exposure site in Norman

Oklahoma is reporting its first confirmed measles case of the year. The individual was unvaccinated, according to the State Department of Health.

The potential exposure occurred between 9:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 24 into the following morning at Logie’s on the Corner in Norman. The virus can linger in the air for about two hours after an infected individual has left the room.

Kendra Dougherty, the department’s director of infectious disease and response, said during a briefing that the individual’s exposure most likely occurred during recent international travel.

The agency said on its measles page if someone visited this location during the provided timeframe and is unvaccinated, unsure of their vaccine or immune status, or has concerns, they are encouraged to provide their name and contact information on this form . Someone from the health department will contact them with further information and guidance.

People who were potentially exposed and not immune through vaccination or prior infection should exclude themselves from public settings for 21 days from the date of their potential exposure.

The U.S. has reported hundreds of confirmed cases this year, with the largest outbreak occurring in South Carolina. The state has confirmed 847 cases since October.

The Oklahoma Health Department measles update page , created last year amid a rise in cases , includes information such as overall case count, vaccination status and median age of cases. The agency has recently faced backlash from a former Oklahoma State Medical Association president for not sharing county-level measles data.

Dougherty said the department has an obligation to the individual to protect their privacy during a public health investigation.

“We have provided enough information for the public to be able to make informed decisions about their health,” Dougherty said.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus, and there isn't a specific treatment for it. It spreads through respiratory droplets or by coming into contact with an infected person who hasn't washed their hands.

During the previous school year , 5.7% of Oklahoma kindergarteners obtained an exemption for one or more vaccines. Coverage for the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, is around 88.7%.

The CDC notes vaccine exemptions above 5% can increase the risk of outbreaks of preventable diseases.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles, and one dose is 93% effective, according to the CDC . The agency states that breakthrough infections can occur, especially in communities experiencing an outbreak where high levels of measles virus are circulating.