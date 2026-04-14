Lawmakers to continue funding Oklahoma’s mental health hotline

Funding to continue the operation of Oklahoma’s mental health crisis hotline for another year is included in a budget agreement as federal funding is set to end this fall.

Senate Bill 1164 directs $5.96 million of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services’ legislative appropriation to a separate account earmarked for the operation of 988.

Federal funding for the hotline, which is only $1.16 million of the $5.76 million operating cost, is set to end Sept. 30, an agency spokesperson said.

The funding is included in a $12.8 billion budget deal announced by Republican leaders April 1 and sent to the governor’s desk Thursday for consideration.

The “9-8-8 Lifeline Revolving Fund” would be created by Senate Bill 1369 and any dollars in the account would be used for the “purpose of sustaining and expanding operations of a 9-8-8 suicide and crisis lifeline.”

The state appropriation would be transferred to this fund.

The bill has advanced through the Senate but still needs to be approved by the full House. A similar House-version of measure, House Bill 4092, was already passed by the chamber.

Rep. Kevin Norwood, R-Owasso, one of the bill authors, previously said 988 has been a lifesaving and “incredibly valued” resource for Oklahomans.

The hotline had at least 57,000 phone calls and 11,000 texts between January and November of 2025.

The funding bill, SB1164, must be passed by the full House and Senate before being sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt.

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