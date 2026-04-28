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Accessibility journalist shares tips to prepare for the 'ability drift'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 28, 2026 at 11:03 AM CDT
Journalist Sarah Kovac was born with a rare birth defect that left her arms and hands underdeveloped. She does most tasks with her feet, everything from typing and making coffee to driving and changing her kids' diapers. (Courtesy of Sarah Kovac)
Courtesy of Sarah Kovac
Journalist Sarah Kovac was born with a rare birth defect that left her arms and hands underdeveloped. She does most tasks with her feet, everything from typing and making coffee to driving and changing her kids' diapers. (Courtesy of Sarah Kovac)

Accessibility journalist Sarah Kovac has teamed up with Consumer Reports on adaptive living coverage that centers the experiences of people with disabilities, which can help anyone.

She speaks with host Indira Lakshmanan about the term she coined, “ability drift,” or the idea that even if you do not consider yourself disabled, your needs will change if you get injured or simply as you get older.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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