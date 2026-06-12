Virtual forum to spotlight resources for Oklahoma family caregivers

Two nonprofits will kick off a multi-state virtual educational series on caregiving in Oklahoma at 9 a.m. on June 17. The opportunity follows Oklahoma lawmakers’ recent expansion of the state’s caregiver tax credit.

United We is a nonprofit working to advance women’s economic and civic leadership through research, policy solutions and civic engagement. It’s launching a "Caregiving at Work” series, sponsored by AARP, to bring employers, community leaders and caregivers together to offer education on policies and resources that could benefit caregivers in states like Oklahoma.

Approximately 835,000 Oklahomans are family caregivers, and 64% of those individuals are women, according to AARP data . United We President and CEO Wendy Doyle said caregiving can be a deterrent to women staying in the workforce.

“We know that, disproportionately, caregiving falls on women, whether it be childcare or elder care, which is why we have prioritized it as an issue,” Doyle said.

CDC data shows family caregivers spend an average of $7,200 annually on out-of-pocket costs for medical care, transportation and daily living support. Oklahoma’s caregivers provide $6.6 billion in unpaid care each year.

“It comes at the cost of the caregivers' health, their financial security, their well-being,” said AARP Oklahoma advocacy director Joy McGill. “It's a tremendous labor of love.”

Oklahoma’s forum will delve into Oklahoma’s Caring for Caregivers Tax Credit. An initial policy was approved during the 2023 legislative session, offering unpaid family caregivers an up to $2,000 to $3,000 tax credit for out-of-pocket costs incurred for eligible expenses, such as medical equipment, residential alterations to support safety and independence, and respite care.

Assistance is available for certain family caregivers supporting an individual who is 62 or older and requires assistance with at least two activities of daily living, including feeding, dressing and toileting.

McGill said the forum will provide information on the program’s recent expansion through House Bill 4118 , by Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City, and Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry. Updates effective Nov. 1 include:

Adding mileage for driving a family member to and from medical appointments as an eligible expenditure.

Removing the minimum age of 62 for eligible family members.

Making the maximum allowable credit for family caregivers $3,000. Previously, it was $2,000 unless the eligible family member is a veteran or has been diagnosed with dementia.

Raising income eligibility to a maximum of $75,000 for an individual and $150,000 for joint filers.

“This benefit can help people stay in their careers or to supplement their income so that they can stay in their jobs,” McGill said.

Oklahoma’s forum will also feature perspectives from caregivers and complementary resources for employers to help them better support employees who are caregivers.

McGill said the forum is free and open to anyone. Registration is available on United We’s website .