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Report: Abortion restrictions cost Oklahoma economy more than $1.8 billion annually

KGOU | By Jillian Taylor,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published June 25, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Demonstrators hold signs and wave flags during the 2024 OKC Women’s Strike at the Oklahoma Capitol.
Jillian Taylor
/
StateImpact Oklahoma
Demonstrators hold signs and wave flags during the 2024 OKC Women’s Strike at the Oklahoma Capitol.

Abortion bans and restrictions are costing the U.S. economy billions of dollars annually in lost earnings among women ages 15 through 44, according to a new analysis from the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. Oklahoma’s policies account for more than $1.8 billion of those losses.

The data comes four years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The DC-based think tank drew on three years of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to follow the impacts of abortion policies across every state. It used a seven-tier classification system created by the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit research organization that supports abortion access, to highlight the severity of state-level policies.

Oklahoma is one of 16 states categorized as “most restrictive.” This designation applies to states with total or near-total abortion bans in effect last year.

“Most restrictive” states result in nearly $68 billion in lost earnings annually, according to the report.

“Those losses — amounting to billions of dollars — could otherwise support what families actually need: affordable health care, caregiving, higher wages, business growth, and new jobs that strengthen local communities and state economies,” the report reads.

Restrictions in other states – like waiting periods, mandated counseling and regulations on abortion providers – federal funding prohibitions, and a lack of federal protections add to the annual economic cost nationwide, which is estimated to be more than $140 billion.

These policies disproportionately impact Black and Latina women, who face higher labor force losses than any other racial or ethnic group, according to the report.

The analysis estimates that removing barriers to reproductive healthcare could mean nearly 325,000 more women participating in the labor force each year. Oklahoma’s GDP and women’s labor force participation could be 0.7% and 0.8% higher, respectively.

Institute for Women’s Policy Research President and CEO Jamila Taylor said legal access to abortion care supports economic stability in the U.S.

“When states deny people their bodily autonomy, they’re also limiting their ability to pursue the education and career options that are right for them and to build financial stability for their family and community,” Taylor said. “Abortion restrictions don’t just harm those who may become pregnant—they harm everyone.”

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online
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Health abortionDobbs v. Jackson Women's Healthwomen's healthreproductive health
Jillian Taylor
Jillian Taylor reports on health and related topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
See stories by Jillian Taylor
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
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