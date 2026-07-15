Oklahoma State Department of Health confirms 56 cyclosporiasis cases, 6 hospitalizations

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has confirmed 56 cases of an intestinal illness called cyclosporiasis in the state, resulting in six hospitalizations. The illness has been reported in dozens of states across the U.S., sickening thousands of people.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by a parasite called Cyclospora. People can become infected by consuming food or water contaminated with it. Cyclospora is not known to spread person-to-person.

Case counts typically rise during the spring and summer months. Previous outbreaks have been linked to consuming contaminated fresh produce, including raspberries, basil, cilantro, snow peas and mesclun lettuce.

Symptoms include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, loss of appetite, weight loss, slight fever, nausea and fatigue. They usually begin about one week after exposure to the parasite, but they can start between two and 14 days.

Cases of cyclosporiasis can be treated with trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, a combination antibiotic. Most people who have a healthy immune system will recover without treatment, according to the CDC . An untreated infection can last for a few days to months.

The CDC has received reports from 34 states of 1,645 confirmed domestic cases of cyclosporiasis, of which 9% were hospitalized. There are more than 5,100 additional cases that require further analysis. The agency saw 249 cases reported by this same time last year.

The agency is working with state and federal partners to investigate several outbreaks of cyclosporiasis. A source hasn’t been confirmed .

Consumers should take several precautions , including washing their hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before and after handling food, and thoroughly washing fresh produce under clean running water before eating, even if it is labeled as pre-washed.

The State Department of Health sent out an advisory to clinicians, asking them to consider cyclosporiasis among patients with acute, afebrile diarrheal illness – especially if it persists for more than one week. The disease should be reported within one business day.

The department will publish case data at 10 a.m. every Tuesday on its website.