OU Health secures $750,000 grant for state’s first comprehensive pediatric behavioral health center

The James M. Cox Foundation is investing $750,000 toward the state’s first comprehensive pediatric behavioral health center, which is set to open in December. OU Health officials celebrated the grant Tuesday, which will support the project's general fund.

The more than 172,000-square-foot, three-story Oklahoma Children’s OU Health Behavioral Health Center in Oklahoma City will provide comprehensive inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services, crisis stabilization, therapy, specialized psychiatric care and support services designed for children, adolescents and families.

It will feature 72 inpatient beds, including six for children on the autism spectrum, 12 for children ages five to 12 and 54 for those ages 12 to 17, said Dr. Amber Nealy, the center’s vice president of operations.

Currently, many Oklahoma families must travel out of state to access this level of specialized care.

Officials visited health systems across the nation to gather inspiration for the project. Nealy said the state’s only academic health system hopes this facility will improve children’s outcomes for years to come.

“What you'll see oftentimes in behavioral health is that you'll have a freestanding facility and maybe the hospital is some miles away,” Nealy said. “And so, with this integrated design, we're able to care for children who may have a chronic medical condition that would normally be turned away from a behavioral health center.”

Jillian Taylor / StateImpact Oklahoma Dr. Amber Nealy, vice president of operations at Oklahoma Children’s OU Health Behavioral Health Center, said the center will bring care closer to home.

Officials broke ground on the center in November 2023. The project has received support from the Oklahoma legislature and University Hospitals Authority & Trust .

Katy Boren, vice president and leader of Cox Communications' Oklahoma City market, said the company is committed to making a lasting difference in the communities where its employees live and work. She said she felt it was important to advance OU Health’s vision to support Oklahoma children and families.

Boren wrote a letter of support for the facility after touring it last year.

“By helping expand access to mental health services for children and adolescents, we're investing not only in healthcare, but in brighter futures for Oklahoma families,” Boren said.

Nealy, who has worked at OU Health for 18 years, paused to take a deep breath before sharing what it means to be a part of the project.

“This has been a wonderful opportunity to be a part of – to see the impact that we will have on our community, our future generations. And I am truly honored and humbled to be able to lead in such a dynamic way,” Nealy said.