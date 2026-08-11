Oklahoma cyclosporiasis cases climb past 500 in latest health department update

Reported cyclosporiasis cases have climbed to more than 500 in Oklahoma, according to data from the State Department of Health.

The state’s total count includes 496 confirmed and 10 probable cases. This is up from a total of 418 confirmed and eight probable cases reported last week. Thirty-two cases have resulted in hospitalization.

Oklahomans ages seven to 94 have become infected with the intestinal illness, caused by a parasite called Cyclospora. People can become infected by consuming food or water contaminated with it, but it is not known to spread person-to-person.

Symptoms include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, loss of appetite, weight loss, slight fever, nausea and fatigue. They usually begin about one week after exposure to the parasite, but they can start between two and 14 days.

The CDC has reported more than 10,000 confirmed cases in 47 states since May 1. This includes 6,358 cases reported in an ongoing multistate outbreak linked to recalled iceberg lettuce grown by Taylor Farms in central Mexico, according to the CDC. The outbreak has resulted in 278 hospitalizations and two deaths.

Oklahoma is one of 15 states that reported cases with exposure to recalled iceberg lettuce from the company, according to the CDC . The federal agency stated the best-by dates for the recalled products have passed and they should no longer be available in stores or restaurants.

If an individual has recalled lettuce, they should throw it away or return it, and wash items and surfaces it may have touched with hot soapy water or in a dishwasher.

Cases of cyclosporiasis can be treated with trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, a combination antibiotic. But most people who have a healthy immune system will recover without treatment, according to the CDC . An untreated infection can last for a few days to months.

Consumers can reduce their risk of infection by washing their hands and any fresh produce before eating and cooking, and cooking produce to at least 158 degrees.