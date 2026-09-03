Over 250,000 Oklahomans received a letter about new Medicaid work requirements. What does it say?

The Health Care Authority sent more than 250,000 letters informing Oklahomans of new federal Medicaid work requirements, which will go into effect Jan. 1, 2027.

The yellow letters were mailed to Oklahomans with coverage under the state’s voter-approved Medicaid eligibility expansion , which includes adults making up to 138% of the federal poverty level , or $22,025. The state agency estimates 126,000 Oklahomans ages 19 to 64 will be impacted by the new 80-hour-per-month work requirements, which they must meet to maintain their Medicaid coverage, also called SoonerCare.

Qualifying hours can be earned through employment, community service, work programs and educational programs. Members can also meet the requirements by demonstrating a minimum monthly income of $580.

The new federal requirements were part of the One Big Beautiful Bill , a massive spending measure approved last year. Some members will be exempt, including pregnant and postpartum women, American Indian and Alaska Native Oklahomans, and blind or disabled individuals.

The Health Care Authority listed exempt populations on its website .

The state agency will first use information on file to determine whether a member meets the work requirement or qualifies for an exemption. If the Health Care Authority needs more information, it will send a separate notice explaining what documentation is required to maintain coverage.

“But no action is needed other than keeping your information up to date,” said Health Care Authority spokesperson Rebecca Sheppard. “That's our number one priority. Because when the time comes around to reach out, if we do need additional information, it's so vital that we have the correct information on hand.”

Oklahomans should confirm their phone number, address, and email on the SoonerCare member portal and watch their email and mail for additional instructions.