Bethany Children's Health Center to feature assistive technology, adapted sports at resource fair

Bethany Children's Health Center is hosting its third "All Abilities Resource Fair" from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The free event was born out of a desire to meet the needs of children with physical and intellectual disabilities and their families. The health center wanted to help them access hands-on experiences with equipment and assistive technology, and learn how their children can participate in adapted sports.

“Care is beyond just a diagnosis or a treatment. It impacts their whole life – so their daily living tasks, their mobility, their participation in social aspects,” said Darcey Riemer, a physical therapist assistant and assistive technology professional. “So these tools can help them improve their quality of life and independence.”

The fair will feature positioning and mobility equipment, including wheelchairs, gate trainers, adaptive strollers and bathing equipment. Stephanie Delk, a physical therapist assistant and assistive technology equipment technician, said participants can see how they work and practice folding them down.

Delk said something as simple as bathing their child can seem daunting for these families. This equipment helps make ordinary tasks more manageable.

She added that the event is casual, and nothing will be available for purchase.

“I think having all the equipment in one place for people is a huge opportunity,” Delk said.

The fair will highlight adapted sports with Oklahoma Youth Parasports athletes. Wheelchair tune-ups and tours of the health center’s Smart Home will also be available. The space shows how homes can integrate technology to support safe and independent living.

The Saturday event isn’t just for families who have children with disabilities. Bethany Children’s is also inviting pediatric therapists, special education teachers and other professionals who support children with disabilities.

“I hope that people walk away with more confidence in their abilities to care for their kids and to give their kids more independence in life,” Delk said. “Just because our kids have something like a disability that might hold them back – I don't want it to hold them back. I want them to see that assistive technology is for everyone.”

Interested Oklahomans can register online .