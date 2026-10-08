A rural Northwest Oklahoma hospital is bringing back maternity care. Can it survive healthcare cuts?

On the last day of August, Julie Schroeder was one day away from giving birth to a baby girl. The 25-year-old Arnett resident didn’t know it, because she wanted to go into labor naturally and deliver with the provider she saw during pregnancy. But that meant planning for a nearly two-hour drive southeast to Weatherford Regional Hospital.

Schroeder had seen Amy Calhoun-Vasko at Newman Memorial Hospital up until 26 weeks. The certified nurse midwife is about 20 minutes away in Shattuck. After that timeframe, Calhoun-Vasko can continue seeing her patients at Weatherford Regional, where she delivers babies. It's one way she has adapted to Newman Memorial not having labor and delivery.

The hospital’s last delivery was in 2015. Several physicians retired around that time, and when only one remained, it was “too much to handle,” Calhoun-Vasko said.

Jillian Taylor / StateImpact Oklahoma Tyler and Julie Schroeder stand inside a conference room at Newman Memorial Hospital on Aug. 31. Julie gave birth to her daughter the next day at Weatherford Regional Hospital.

Today, only 27% of Oklahoma’s rural hospitals offer labor and delivery services amid workforce shortages and financial pressures. In 2024, about half of Oklahoma’s counties had zero obstetric clinicians. And according to the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, payments from private insurance plans and Medicaid programs often don't cover the cost of delivering safe, high-quality maternity care.

About four years ago, Calhoun-Vasko and her husband, Tom Vasko, left Virginia to work in rural Oklahoma. In a job interview before Vasko became Newman Memorial’s CEO, he was told the critical access hospital wanted its next leader to meet a seemingly insurmountable goal: bring labor and delivery back.

Since then, the couple has worked to obtain a few million dollars to get started. Vasko said the door has been slammed in their faces many times. But that is about to change.

The Northwest Oklahoma hospital plans to restore this service next year, using money from a five-year, $50 billion federal investment meant to transform rural healthcare across the U.S.

Newman Memorial hopes the model it’s building can sustain access despite nearly $1 trillion in looming reductions to federal Medicaid spending over a decade, signed into law last year alongside the dollars fueling its project.

An opportunity to restore maternity care

Oklahoma received more than $223 million from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for its first year of funding under the Rural Health Transformation Program. The state’s plan features 29 initiatives, including the Rural Regional Reorientation Program, under which Newman Memorial is receiving $1.4 million, Vasko said.

It’s intended to improve access to local and specialty care, and reduce disease and avoidable hospitalizations.

Vasko said the dollars will go toward infrastructure like beds, monitors, equipment and surgical needs. Because it’s reimbursement-based, the critical access hospital has applied for additional opportunities to secure upfront funding. The goal is to have infrastructure in place by January and launch sometime next year, Vasko said.

“If you'd asked me three and a half years ago, I wanted to walk in the door and deliver a baby the next day,” Calhoun-Vasko said. “Three and a half years later, I now realize that we were not ready for that, and we needed this time period to build up to that.”

The hospital has implemented lactation and mental health services for maternity care and hired a doula.

Jillian Taylor / StateImpact Oklahoma Tom Vasko and Amy Calhoun-Vasko stand in Newman Memorial Hospital’s future labor-and-delivery unit on Aug. 31.

Once Newman Memorial opens its labor-and-delivery unit, Calhoun-Vasko will handle low-risk births. She said about 85% of pregnant patients fall into the category appropriate for her care. A group of OB-GYNs will rotate weekly and cover high-risk deliveries and gynecological surgeries, bringing a needed service to Northwest Oklahoma and revenue to Newman.

Dr. Zach Wohlgemuth hopes to be one of those OB-GYNs. He is a medical director at a hospital in North Carolina and Calhoun-Vasko’s former coworker. His facility has implemented a similar midwifery-forward model, including several midwives and physicians. He said this structure helps clinicians work at their maximum capacity to serve patients.

Wohlgemuth said he appreciates that the physician team Newman Memorial is assembling won’t rely on a staffing company. Instead, several consistent, core doctors will work alongside Calhoun-Vasko in the town of 1,212 people.

“People care who deliver their babies, and they want continuity in that care. And that's important to them,” Wohlgemuth said. “Especially in small towns.”

Newman Memorial is set to become Oklahoma's second critical access hospital to deliver babies. Darin Farrell, CEO of Weatherford Regional Hospital, said his critical access facility isn’t the first to offer the service, but it is the only one remaining.

Medicare pays critical access hospitals based on cost. Because of that, Farrell said it can be financially counterproductive for them to deliver babies. In 2025, Medicaid covered around half of Oklahoma births, and about 42% were paid for by private insurance, according to data from the State Department of Health.

But Farrell said the service has always been a priority in Weatherford.

“Even in very, very lean times, financially speaking, the hospital leadership and the medical community, the physicians, have seen it as a vital component of what we do at the hospital,” Farrell said.

The hospital has benefited from a steady group of physicians to help maintain labor and delivery. Farrell said its partnership with certified nurse midwife Calhoun-Vasko is a first. But he’s seen how the setup can be beneficial.

A Weatherford patient went into labor during Calhoun-Vasko’s first weekend covering labor and delivery. While she handled the delivery, the patient's physician got to continue coaching his child’s soccer game.

The physician told Farrell the patient might have been one he would have taken into C-section earlier than Calhoun-Vasko would have. The patient ended up delivering vaginally.

“That model is something that now we will continue to do in the future and be much more open to it than we had been in the past,” Farrell said.

Growing midwifery care in Oklahoma

Farrell, a registered nurse, said he didn’t have experience working with certified nurse midwives before Calhoun-Vasko. The providers hold graduate degrees and are advanced-practice registered nurses who specialize in primary, sexual and reproductive care.

“I've come to realize that even if nurses have a nursing background or physicians have gone and received their education, they still have a lack of knowledge in regards to certified nurse midwives,” said Priscilla McFolling, the program director of The Midwifery Project.

The Oklahoma Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative program works to expand the state’s midwifery capacity. According to the March of Dimes, midwifery care can reduce interventions and health care costs, and increase patient satisfaction.

Oklahoma had 86 certified nurse midwives as of August, and McFolling said they aren’t being used to their full potential.

Jillian Taylor / StateImpact Oklahoma A birthing suite in Newman Memorial Hospital’s future labor-and-delivery unit. Amy Calhoun-Vasko said they hope to make the room feel calming and homey for the patients they serve.

Only 12 of Oklahoma’s 41 birthing hospitals have integrated the providers, she said. A report from the State Department of Health notes that midwifery care is well established in tribal facilities, and it can be a viable option for low-risk pregnancies in areas with provider shortages.

“I feel like midwives are definitely a part of that solution for how we can ensure that our women of reproductive age, pregnant women, can have that high-quality care from a provider,” McFolling said.

Barbara O’Brien, director of the Oklahoma Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative, said she hopes Newman Memorial's model will succeed and can be replicated in other hospitals.

“For example, can McCurtain County start providing obstetrical services again? Could one of the hospitals out in the panhandle provide obstetric services again, so that their people don't have to drive all over?” O’Brien said. “Or could they bring midwives out there at least that have prenatal care that they can provide? So [there are] different options that might be available in the future for the different communities in rural Oklahoma.”

Hospitals grapple with federal cuts to Medicaid

As Newman Memorial prepares to launch maternity care, CEO Tom Vasko said it will also be fighting against federal Medicaid cuts, which will impact Oklahoma’s directed payment program. It helps bring hospital reimbursements for serving certain Medicaid patients closer to private insurance rates.

Oklahoma Hospital Association President and CEO Rich Rasmussen said in an email the cuts are designed to begin hitting states on Jan. 1, 2028. Because Oklahoma’s directed payment program was reduced this year, he said the actual cuts will now begin Jan. 1, 2029.

Payments will be phased down by 10% every year until they reach 100% of the Medicare rate.

“That's what really enables critical access hospitals to keep OB care going and alive is to offset that loss of being underpaid by Medicaid to kind of true up to at least get us to break even. And that's what DPP does,” Vasko said. “I think it's also very important that, as we have a change of command and governorship this coming year, that both our candidates really give that some thought.”

Farrell said the Rural Health Transformation Program is a great opportunity for hospitals like Newman Memorial to bring back labor and delivery services that they stopped providing years ago. But to sustain access, he said providers need better Medicaid payments.

“It eventually becomes a decision of, ‘Do we keep the hospital open? Do we continue to provide an emergency room for the community?’ And, for many of the hospitals over the years that close their OB services, that's the decision it came down to is, ‘We can't afford to do OB anymore,’” Farrell said.

Jillian Taylor / StateImpact Oklahoma A banner drapes a brick wall inside Newman Memorial Hospital, featuring staff contributions about why they work there and where they hope to go. One quote said, "I work here for the future of rural maternal healthcare that will not be built by one grand moment, but by thousands of small moments of compassion, service, and love."

Despite all of the challenges Vasko and Calhoun-Vasko faced to get to this point, they said nothing has made them want to give up. They’re sustained by passion and stories like that of Jean Foreman and her daughter, Nancy Brookshire. This year, Brookshire celebrated her 70th birthday with Foreman at Newman Memorial, where her mom welcomed her into the world.

“It shows just how the hospital impacts a family across multiple generations – from birth through the entire lifespan,” Vasko said.

Now that they have funding behind them, Vasko said he has no doubt they’ll accomplish their goal, and newborn cries will echo through their halls once again.

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