Cherokee Nation expands elder utility, nutrition programs

Cherokee Nation announced an increase in eligibility for the tribe's low-income elder utility assistance program and new nutrition sites to be built.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed directives to increase eligibility for the tribe's Elders In Need program, which serves tribal citizens aged 60 and older. The expansion will increase the program's capacity from 1,400 to 4,200 participants, with a 50 percent increase from $400 to $600 for utility payments. Tribal citizens in north Tulsa now can qualify for the program if they're eligible for SNAP benefits.

"We're freeing up elders' budgets, low-income elders' budgets, for other needs, and we know those needs are growing," Hoskin said.

The tribe also plans to open new elder nutrition sites in Tahlequah, Salina, Catoosa and Locust Grove. Elder nutrition sites offer free meals for tribal citizens aged 50 or older and their spouses, and low cost meals for non-tribal citizens or those younger than 50. The tribe currently operates 17 such sites across its reservation, including a north Tulsa location that opened earlier this year.

Hoskin says the tribe is dedicated to taking care of its elder community.

"Cherokee Nation can't solve every one of the problems that exist in the economy," Hoskin said. "But I think we can certainly do something more for our elders and that's what this program will do."

The new nutrition sites are planned for fiscal year 2027.

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