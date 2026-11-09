What Oklahomans need to know about 2027 ACA health insurance enrollment

Oklahomans have until Jan. 15 to enroll in health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. Here is what you need to know about available plans, costs and federal policy changes before you select your coverage for 2027.

Who is eligible for ACA plans and subsidies?

Marketplace coverage supports individuals who cannot access insurance through work or public programs.

Premium tax credits, a refundable credit that helps individuals and families cover their premiums, are available to certain individuals. KFF, an independent health policy group, has a Marketplace calculator to help Oklahomans estimate health insurance premiums and subsidies. It is also available in Spanish.

Oklahomans are paying a larger share of their ACA health coverage following the expiration of enhanced premium tax credits. Those with incomes over 400% of the federal poverty level – $63,840 for an individual – have to pay full price.

Nearly 50,000 fewer Oklahomans selected a Marketplace plan this year compared to last year. Effectuated enrollment data – which is the number of people who enrolled in coverage and also paid their premiums – shows that even fewer Oklahomans kept their insurance.

The Oklahoma Insurance Department said people will need the following information to enroll:

Basic information for yourself and anyone in your household applying for coverage (name, Social Security number, mailing address).

Income and tax details, such as W‑2s or other income documentation.

Information about any current health coverage.

Open enrollment lasts until Jan. 15. But Oklahomans who want coverage starting Jan. 1 must enroll in or change plans by Dec. 15. Anyone who enrolls in or changes plans from Dec. 16 to Jan. 15 will begin coverage Feb. 1.

Oklahomans can head to Healthcare.gov to connect with trained navigators and certified application counselors.

What plans are available?

Five ACA plans are available to Oklahomans for coverage next year. This includes Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Ambetter of Oklahoma, CommunityCare Oklahoma, Oscar Health and UnitedHealthcare. Oklahomans can click here to learn more about plan details and costs.

Two plans are exiting the Oklahoma Marketplace next year, including Mending and Medica. This change impacts about 7,000 and 8,400 members, respectively.

Mending co-founder Jeff Yuan told StateImpact in June that several factors informed this decision, including rising healthcare costs and the expiration of enhanced premium tax credits. A Medica spokesperson also told StateImpact in June that the decision was part of a regular review of Medica’s product offerings “to ensure they support stability, sustainability and affordability.”

The companies are two of about a dozen that have announced plans to exit at least one state for 2027. KFF said shrinking Marketplace enrollment after enhanced premium tax credits expired affects the size of insurers’ potential market and, potentially, the risk pool.

When individuals leave the ACA Marketplace, plans might reassess the profitability of Marketplace participation and decide to pull out.

Healthinsurance.org health policy analyst Louise Norris told StateImpact that people affected by insurer exits should actively shop for a new plan that fits their needs during open enrollment, rather than letting the Marketplace automatically re-enroll them in one.

For 2027, the average premium increase before subsidies is around 20% in Oklahoma, according to healthinsurance.org.

What else is changing?

The out-of-pocket maximum for 2027 coverage is increasing from $10,600 to $12,000 for an individual and from $21,200 to $24,000 for a family. This is the amount someone must pay before their plan covers 100% of the costs of covered benefits for the rest of the year.

That limit doesn’t include:

Your monthly premiums

Anything you spend for services your plan doesn't cover

Out-of-network care and services

Costs above the allowed amount for a service that a provider may charge

Beginning next year, President Donald Trump’s massive spending and tax bill, the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” will reduce the number of immigrants who will qualify for Marketplace subsidies. They will be available only to Lawful Permanent Residents, Cuban-Haitian Entrants and Compact of Free Association migrants.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services expanded eligibility for catastrophic plans to people who weren’t eligible for Marketplace subsidies, regardless of age. These low-premium, high-deductible plans are meant to help protect individuals if they become seriously sick or injured.

In 2027, these plans will be limited to a person under 30 or those who qualify for a hardship or affordability exemption.

Finally, Oklahoma has switched from a federally run Marketplace to a state-based exchange on the federal platform. This means Oklahomans will continue to enroll through HealthCare.gov for 2027 coverage while the state takes on responsibilities like plan management, consumer assistance and public engagement.

The state is moving toward a state-run Marketplace for 2028 open enrollment, meaning it will operate its own website and contact center.

Liz Heigle, chief of communications for the Oklahoma Insurance Department, said in an email to StateImpact that consumers won't see any changes for this open enrollment period. She said more information will become available as Oklahoma transitions to a state-based exchange.

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