It’s a lively Saturday morning outside Bethany Children’s Health Center. Families surround the nonprofit hospital’s Miracle Stadium, an all-accessible, multipurpose baseball field. They are cheering on their favorite players as they make their way to home plate.

Yukon mom Chelsea Lawson is here for her eight-year-old, sassy and spunky daughter, Kenna.

Kaiden, Kenna’s older brother, pushes her forward in a stroller as her walk-up song, “That’s Who I Praise” by Brandon Lake, blares.

Kenna has Angelman syndrome, a rare neurogenetic condition that causes epilepsy, developmental delays and difficulties walking and talking.

Lawson said Kenna normally spends her Saturdays watching Kaiden play competitive baseball.

But this time she is making the plays, wearing a gold and black jersey modeled after the Major League Baseball team, the Pittsburgh Pirates. She uses a switch-adapted baseball bat to hit a line drive, and Kaiden pushes her in a stroller from base to base.

“It's been really cool to just see her get to have that little spark in her,” Lawson said. “To have the role reversed has been really sweet to watch.”

Jillian Taylor / StateImpact Oklahoma Kaiden waits for the next play with his sister, Kenna, during a Miracle League game at the Miracle Stadium at Bethany Children’s Health Center.

Bethany Children’s is bringing America’s favorite pastime to children and adults with disabilities through a new program called The Miracle League. The hospital recently started one of the more than 350 Miracle League organizations across the country after learning about it on social media.

The recreational baseball initiative has been hitting home runs for players and families for more than two decades. Its mission began in Conyers, Georgia, where a seven-year-old child in a wheelchair attended every baseball practice and game his younger brother played. One day, the team coach invited him onto the field.

“All the kids fought over who was going to push him around the bases and be his buddy,” said Stephanie Davis, the vice president of national programs at Miracle League. “And it just ended up being a really neat experience, until very quickly they realized that the venue wasn't safe or accommodating to him in his wheelchair.”

Davis said The Miracle League partners with groups like YMCAs, Boys and Girls Clubs or other nonprofits to help communities build accessible fields and launch their own leagues. Once communities become members, Davis said The Miracle League provides an A-Z manual with tips on building the organization, planning information, and details on the baseball field’s design.

“We're more of a consultant to work with that local partner, whoever that may be, to give them best practices,” Davis said. “Here's what's worked, here's what hasn't worked, here are some partners that we can bring to the table for you. What we want to do is help them not recreate the wheel and save as much time and resources as possible.”

Catherine Kwitowski, Bethany Children’s adapted recreation and fine arts complex manager, said the hospital was drawn to The Miracle League’s mission, which is that every child deserves the chance to play baseball.

“Which really aligns with our mission here at Bethany Children's: to maximize the potential of every child and give them those opportunities,” Kwitowski said.

Jillian Taylor / StateImpact Oklahoma The Miracle Stadium at Bethany Children’s Health Center is more compact than a traditional youth baseball field and features smooth turf with painted bases to prevent uneven terrain.

Bethany Children’s baseball field opened about five years ago as part of its nearly $6 million Adaptive Recreation and Fine Arts project, developed to create opportunities for all children to participate in sports, recreation, arts and other activities. It used the space for recreation, therapy and inclusive programming before it became a Miracle League member last year.

“Our goal was to ensure we had the appropriate staffing, resources and operational support in place to provide a high-quality, sustainable program,” Kwitowski said.

A traditional youth baseball outfield ranges from 200 to 250 feet. But the Miracle League field is more compact, with a 125-foot outfield fence. Bethany Children’s playing surface uses smooth turf with painted bases to prevent uneven terrain, and the dugouts are oversized to accommodate wheelchairs.

The rules are simple: every player bats once each inning, all players are safe on the bases, every player scores a run before the inning is over and each team and player wins every game.

This year, the hospital hosted its first two seasons of the inclusive and adapted experience. It operates one of three Miracle League organizations in the state, pitching alongside players in Enid and Edmond .

In the fall, Bethany Children’s welcomed 37 players, who were divided into four groups named after Major League Baseball teams. There are two age divisions: one for individuals ages four to 12 and another for those who are 13 and older. The entry fee is $45, and Bethany Children’s offers scholarships to players to ensure every interested athlete can participate.

Emily Bedford, a recreational therapist, runs Bethany Children’s Miracle League, Kwitowski said. But the program relies heavily on volunteers. Fifty-five people helped coach, announce and act as players’ buddies in the two-inning games this fall.

Many athletes have never played sports before. Kwitowski said she’s been inspired watching them build confidence throughout each season.

“And the feedback that families have given us. Like, 'Oh, my child never wanted to leave my side, but now they can't wait for Saturday to go play baseball with their friends,’” Kwitowski said.

Miracle League vice president Davis said the program benefits players’ health and well-being.

“These kids are doing better in school because they have social outlets. They're now physically in better shape because they are getting out in the sunshine and getting exercise and doing the things that every kid needs,” Davis said.

That social interaction extends to relationships with players’ buddies, Davis said, who can bond over something they now have in common.

“Ultimately, we're now seeing kids invited to birthday parties and sleepovers that they never would have dreamed possible, all because of the simple game of baseball and breaking that barrier of that buddy and that player playing together on the field,” Davis said.

It’s also impacting parents like Charity Avery, who works in the hospital’s health information department. In the fall, Avery coached the Colorado Rockies, which is her 21-year-old daughter Alyssa’s team. Avery said that while the sport has helped her daughter make friends, she’s also seen her relationship with Alyssa and people in her community grow.

Jillian Taylor / StateImpact Oklahoma Charity Avery and her daughter, Alyssa, pose for a picture after Alyssa's game at the Miracle Stadium at Bethany Children's Health Center.

“If you're looking for family to get closer to, and you're looking for a community, I would strongly encourage you to get involved,” Avery said.

Back at the Miracle Stadium, players line up on the first and third baselines to shake hands and offer a show of sportsmanship by saying “good game.” On the sidelines, four-year-old Price sports a Houston Astros jersey, waiting anxiously for the second game of the day.

Price has spina bifida. His mom, Meaghan Johnson, heard about The Miracle League through his school and emails from Bethany Children’s. Price’s two older brothers are close in age and participate in sports. She said watching Price play has been emotional.

“It's not something that we thought we would be able to do with him. And he asks all the time, going to his brothers' sports events: ‘When can I play? I want to play soccer, I want to play baseball.’ And I didn't really have an answer for him, because I wasn't aware of Miracle League until more recently,” Johnson said. “It truly is just such an incredible experience.”

Although Bethany Children’s Miracle League has concluded for the year, the hospital plans to start its third season in the spring. It hopes more athletes will step up to the plate and play ball.