Senate President Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, said in an OK Politics Today Podcast episode that he wants to renew efforts to send Medicaid expansion back to Oklahoma voters during next year’s legislative session.

Oklahoma Republicans failed to pass any of the Medicaid expansion state questions they proposed this year before adjourning in May.

In 2020, voters approved a ballot initiative expanding Medicaid eligibility to adults making up to 138% of the poverty level , or $22,025. Today, that includes 239,186 low-income Oklahomans. That eligibility cannot be adjusted without another vote of the people, because Medicaid expansion is enshrined in Oklahoma's Constitution. This is also the case in South Dakota and Missouri.

Gov. Kevin Stitt demanded changes to Medicaid expansion during his final State of the State address , calling on lawmakers to send a state question to voters, saying coverage should be protected “for those who really need it, not those who should be working.”

Republican lawmakers expressed further concerns about spending on the population after the Oklahoma Health Care Authority requested a nearly $500 million budgetary increase. Approximately $42.3 million of this ask accounted for Medicaid expansion growth and utilization increases, according to an agency spokesperson.

The agency only received half of its request, leaving it with “ razor-thin margins ” as it entered the 2027 fiscal year.

Proponents of moving Medicaid expansion into state statute argued the change would allow lawmakers to better address spending. Medical providers denounced Republicans’ efforts to force changes to Medicaid expansion, citing its associations with improvements in several areas, including maternal health and access to opioid addiction treatment .

At first, lawmakers planned to run a ballot measure in August and another in November if the first measure failed. But Senate Democrats and members of the Freedom Caucus, a far-right coalition of lawmakers, blocked August ballot efforts.

Language from both proposals was combined into House Joint Resolution 1067, which would have asked Oklahomans to decide whether to remove Medicaid expansion from the state constitution and add it into statute, where it can be amended or repealed, if federal financial participation drops below 90%.

The federal government covers 90% of the costs of Medicaid expansion, and states fill in the remaining 10%. That match rate isn't currently under threat.

The measure would also have removed the portion of Oklahoma's Constitution stating the Medicaid expansion population cannot face additional eligibility restrictions than other enrollees.

The language garnered the necessary signatures to advance out of conference by the House Rules Committee, but it didn't receive enough Senate signatures to move forward.

The House then passed Senate Joint Resolution 50. The only major difference from HJR 1067 was that it offered protections for Medicaid-eligible American Indian and Alaska Native Oklahomans. The federal government’s share of Medicaid expenditures is 100% for the population when Indian Health Service and tribal facilities provide the care.

The Senate did not take up the measure. Instead, Paxton filed an amendment to replace language in House Joint Resolution 1077 with a mostly similar, but slightly shorter, version of SJR 50. The original language in HJR 1077 sought to divert $1 billion from the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Fund to establish the “For Oklahoma’s Future Trust Fund.”

That maneuver required a suspension of Joint Rule and four Senate rules. A motion to do so failed to receive the necessary two-thirds vote, preventing the measure from moving forward. Objectors again included Freedom Caucus members and Democrats, among some additional Republicans.

In his conversation with OK Politics Today, Paxton expressed frustration with the Freedom Caucus, saying they “effectively blocked us getting that on the ballot.”

“I think it's because they just didn't want to see the Senate get a win,” Paxton said. “That wasn't a win for the Senate; that was a win for the state. And, you know, the Democrats weren't going to vote for it, which is, I understood, but I kept trying to reassure them: we’re not taking it away – we just want to manage it better.”

Paxton said this past session was a struggle, but he thinks the Senate is in a better position for next year. Several Freedom Caucus Senate Republicans have either been ousted by voters or are terming out.

“Some people are absolutists. If I can't get it all, I'm just going to try to blow everything up. And that was the problem we had, but I think we kept pushing on the governing side. All of our incumbents that were running for reelection that kind of fit that mold of the Reagan-style Republicans; they all won because they went back out to the districts and talked about things that really mattered. Not so much the social issues and some of the stuff,” Paxton said.

Paxton said he hopes lawmakers will revive efforts to ask voters to take Medicaid expansion out of the state constitution.

Republican lawmakers in South Dakota aimed to gain more control over Medicaid expansion this year by sending a ballot question to voters that would have made the state’s expanded Medicaid coverage contingent on the federal government funding at least 90% of the program. Approximately 56% of voters rejected that proposal in November.

In Missouri, a proposed measure addressing Medicaid expansion failed to reach voters. It would have asked them to remove a clause preventing additional burdens on Medicaid expansion eligibility and add work requirements for the population.