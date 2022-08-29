Cherokee Nation, Indian Health Service invest nearly $12 million in water, sewer infrastructure

The $11.8 million will support seven projects across the Cherokee Nation Reservation in eastern Oklahoma. The Tribe plans to build and upgrade water lines to homes, rehabilitate wastewater treatment plants, and install individual septic systems across multiple counties.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. met with Rear Admiral Travis Watts from the Indian Health Service to dedicate and celebrate the funds. The money comes from the bi-partisan Infrastructure, Investments and Jobs Act of 2021.

Hoskin Jr. said these projects will help ensure that Cherokee citizens have the clean drinking water they deserve, according to a press release from the Cherokee Nation.

“These funds through IHS will help so many of our tribal citizens live healthier lives and prevent health problems down the road from unsafe conditions,” said Hoskin, Jr.

IHS estimates that every dollar they invest in water and sewer infrastructure saves $1.18 in health care costs.

