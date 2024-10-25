Cherokee Nation awarded $32 million infrastructure grant for Delaware County highway

The money will be allocated toward the Cherokee Nation’s US-59 Safety Improvement and Freight Development Project in Delaware County.

Under this plan, an eight-mile segment of highway running from Jay to Grove, Oklahoma, will be expanded from a two-lane highway to four and five lanes.

The funds will improve shoulders, modern safety features and better Grand Lake access–an area known for its growing aerospace industry.

In an interview with Anadisgoi, Cherokee Nation Speaker of the Tribal Council and District 9 Councilor Mike Shambaugh said this improvement has been needed.

“This major infrastructure investment will dramatically improve the daily lives of citizens in District 9 and throughout Delaware County,” he said. “As someone who has traveled US-59 countless times, I know firsthand how critical this corridor is for our communities.”

He said the project will give locals better access to healthcare, support the tourism sector and improve access to Grand Lake.

For more information about the U.S. Department of Transportation infrastructure funding awards, visit the DOT’s website.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.