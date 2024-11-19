Pawnee Nation to receive 27 repatriated items from Indiana University

Martha Only A Chief, the Pawnee Nation’s NAGPRA Coordinator, said among the items they will receive are former Pawnee leader Captain Jim’s otter cap and rattlers used in ceremonies.

Only A Chief looks forward to bringing the objects home to her community, especially the descendants connected to them, like Captain Jim’s descendants.

She said when viewing the items for the first time, she sensed they were glad she was there to reunite them with their people.

“That's why I can't wait to take it back home and see the families view it for the first time, because it'll probably more emotional than how I felt,” Only A Chief said.

Once brought back to Pawnee, the items will be displayed in the tribe’s museum for the public and tribal members.

Only A Chief noted the tribe’s priority is bringing their relatives’ remains and funerary objects back first.

She said the 27 objects are being repatriated in the coming months because Indiana University planned on sending these items back to the Pawnee Nation before the new NAGPRA regulations came out late last year.

