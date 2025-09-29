Cherokee Nation to take over operation of last hospital on Oklahoma reservation operated by feds

The Cherokee Nation has signed an agreement with the federal government to take over operation of the Claremore Indian Hospital.

The Claremore facility is the last Indian Health Service facility on the Cherokee Nation’s land still operated by the federal government, according to a news release.

The transfer, signed by Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is effective Oct. 1.

Hoskin said the transfer is an example of how self governance continues to “transform” the Cherokee Nation.

“This is more than a transfer of management,” Hoskin said in a statement. “It is a moment in which decisions about health care are being placed directly into the hands of the Cherokee and Native people, the very ones who rely on this hospital most.”

The Cherokee Nation’s health system already handles 2.6 million patient visits per year across 11 health facilities.

“Tribal Nations know best how to provide culturally appropriate care for their citizens,” Kennedy said.

About $11 million has already been committed by the Cherokee Nation to improve the Claremore facility. Another $244 million has been authorized for a “state-of-the-art replacement facility” that is expected to open in 2027.

While the new facility suspends operations, the tribe’s health care system will absorb the Claremore area’s inpatient cases, according to a news release. Claremore’s inpatient average was about four patients per day.

The tribal nation will double its inpatient capacity with a new Tahlequah hospital and the new Claremore health campus will be designed for future expansions.

Hiring preference was given to employees of Claremore Indian Hospital and 80% who reapplied were offered positions, according to a news release.

