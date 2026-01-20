Indigenous leaders in Oklahoma raise concerns, advise tribal citizens on ICE encounters

One tribal leader is sounding the alarm about ICE encounters here in Oklahoma.

Absentee Shawnee Governor John Raymond Johnson shared a letter on social media last week, saying tribal citizens in Oklahoma are being caught up in the federal government's push to deport undocumented migrants.

"AST has recently been informed that the federal government, in its attempt to deport undocumented migrants, has begun to approach, question and even detain tribal members in Oklahoma," Johnson said in the letter. "It appears that these Tribal Members were accosted by officers using unconstitutional racial profiling techniques."

It is unclear how many tribal members may have been impacted. Johnson did not respond to KOSU's request for comment at the time of publication.

Cherokee Nation officials are also trying to verify reports made about potential ICE operations in and around its community, according to a post shared on the tribe's social media Friday

"It has been reported through multiple calls and messages from concerned citizens that ICE is potentially operating in some manner in the Northeast Oklahoma area," a statement from Cherokee Nation said . "Cherokee Nation is reaching out to federal contacts to determine if this is factual, and if so, what the scope of any ICE operation is in the area."

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol did verify it conducted an immigration enforcement operation Thursday , "on Interstate 35 just south of the Kansas state line." But it has not yet released its report from the operation, carried out in partnership with state troopers and ICE agents.

Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma Chairman Jacob Keys said his administration has not received reports of its citizens being detained by ICE, saying "there is no information indicating that our community is being targeted." While he said he hopes his nation does not live in fear, it is important to be prepared.

"If you encounter ICE or any federal law enforcement agency, remain calm and respectful," Keyes said in a statement . "Do not argue, run, or physically interfere with officers. Calm, respectful interactions help protect everyone involved."

Despite the uncertainty, United Indian Nations of Oklahoma is advising tribal citizens to carry official identification with them, whether it was issued through the tribe, state or federal government.

The organization, comprising the 38 federally recognized tribes in the state, also shared an educational resource created by the Native American Rights Fund about what to do during an encounter with an ICE agent . The resource also outlines the legal authority the agents have in public and private areas.

Many Indigenous leaders across Indian Country in Oklahoma have also respectively shared resources, informing tribal citizens how and where to report concerns.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations.