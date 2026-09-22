Quapaw Nation confirms 32 bison dead, including rare white buffalo

The report, authored by Quapaw Nation Enterprises Executive Director Carrie Campbell-Mott, was released at the tribe's September business committee meeting . It states the herd now numbers 143 bison.

Campbell-Mott told tribal members at Saturday's meeting that the surviving bison are recovering from dehydration, which could take two or three weeks.

According to Campbell-Mott, the tribe is developing a well, expanding the herd's pond to hold more water, and mandating twice-a-day check-ins as safeguards. She added that staff are required to fill out daily forms.

Chairman Jesse McKibben said, "water access has been rectified."

But McKibben refused to confirm the bison's cause of death due to a pending investigation. He also denied the tribe is attempting to hide information.

"I'm not dodging or ducking this," McKibben said. "There is no way that we are sweeping this under the carpet. I mean, I don't want to say or do anything that jeopardizes an investigation."

Multiple tribal members expressed concerns at Saturday's meeting.

Melinda Mayfield-Davis said she is a 35-year veterinarian who has worked with the tribe on its herds. She said when horses run low on water, they will paw at the source.

"I cannot believe those buffalo were not doing that, nor not around those water things, and someone didn't notice. That's not only nobody paying attention. That is cruel," Mayfield-Davis said.

Another audience member asked the committee if the Quapaw people will be informed about the process.

"Those bison belong to the Quapaw people," she said. "Those are our bison and the way they died was horrible."

Frosty

The Quapaw Nation has already made plans for the bison's remains.

McKibben said some of the dead are being composted.

"It's returning them to the soil. That's natural," McKibben said. "That breaks them down and it becomes back to the earth."

But McKibben said at least one received a burial: Frosty, one of the tribe's rare, famed white bison .

Quapaw Nation first acquired Frosty from a ranch in Missouri around 2019, when he was three years old. He was, reportedly, 100% genetically bison .

He had six offspring as of late 2023 . It's unconfirmed whether they are alive, but McKibben said four white heifers and two bulls survived.

White bison are considered sacred across multiple tribes , who view their birth as a sign of good fortune.

Background

Quapaw Nation first announced "several of its bison" died on Aug. 28 . Officials wrote they would investigate and release more information when ready.

On Sept. 9, the tribe stated the investigation was ongoing and that local, state and federal authorities were being consulted. The statement added officials would implement additional safeguards to protect the herd.

At the time, Quapaw Nation Marshall Service officials said they could not speak on anything pertaining to the investigation.

McKibben said the tribe could provide additional information at the committee's October meeting.

KOSU sent a list of questions to the Quapaw Nation. A representative said they were being transferred to the business committee.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.