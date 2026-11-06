Tribes hope for renewed relationship with Oklahoma under Governor-elect Mazzei

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. released a statement Tuesday night saying the Cherokee Nation is ready to work with Mazzei and hopes to find common ground with candidates regardless of political affiliation.

Sarah Liese / KOSU / KOSU Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt introduces Republican Mike Mazzei as the state's next governor at a watch party on Nov. 3.

"There is no question that we can close the chapter on the most absurdly divisive period in the entire history of state tribal relations in Oklahoma. That will come to an end," Hoskin said. "And it will come to an end as we open up the chapter of Mike Mazzei's term as governor."

Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill also weighed in on Facebook, saying he's looking forward to working with Mazzei.

"Let's just start off with a clean slate and see what we can do in the next four years," Hill said.

The two tribal leaders have sparred with outgoing Gov. Kevin Stitt for most of his eight years in office, fighting in the courts over tribal sovereignty.

Stitt has argued McGirt v. Oklahoma, which reaffirmed that half of the state is reservation land, discriminatorily created different sets of laws for tribal and non-tribal Oklahomans.

Hill has argued tribal citizenship is a political classification, denying that split jurisdiction is racially discriminatory. Tribal nations have generally opposed Stitt, rallying together against him on hunting and fishing licenses, gaming compacts and even endorsing his political foes.

What Mazzei has said

Stitt's eight years in office conclude in January, when recently elected Republican Mazzei will become governor.

Mazzei called tribal nations the "crown jewel" of Oklahoma on the campaign trail. Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians Chief Jeff Wacoche reportedly met with Mazzei over the last few months.

Mazzei held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss his victory and plans for the state, saying he hopes to collaborate with tribal nations to develop infrastructure across Oklahoma. But he added they also have "complex issues" to work through.

"My job as governor is to be a tough but fair negotiator for the 4-million-plus people of Oklahoma," Mazzei said. "So we can have some respectful dialogue but work through some of these complex issues. And at the end of the day, we all want the same thing."

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.