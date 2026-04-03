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Early voting underway for Moore, Norman city elections

KGOU | By Deborah Shaar
Published April 3, 2026 at 3:50 AM CDT
A resident enters a voting area at the Career Technology Center in Sapulpa for the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election.
Beth Wallis
/
StateImpact Oklahoma

Early voting is underway in Oklahoma City metro cities ahead of Tuesday's elections.

Voters in Moore will decide a 1-cent sales tax increase that would boost the tax rate from 8.5% to 9.5%.

In Norman, one city council runoff race and five propositions are on the ballot.

Voters will decide between Dianna Hutzel and Trey Kirby for Ward 5 representative for Norman City Council.

The propositions include funding for street maintenance projects and a permanent shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

Norman is also seeking to raise the guest tax from 8% to 10%.

Early voting continues Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find your early voting location here.

Election Day polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Politics and Government
Deborah Shaar
Deborah is local host/reporter for NPR’s All Things Considered afternoon news program on KGOU, joining the station in March 2023. Deborah has worked in news at both public and commercial radio and television stations in Kansas, Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia. She has experience in a variety of roles such as news reporter, news anchor, TV segment producer, news writer and newsroom managing editor. She also taught broadcast news classes at a Texas college.
See stories by Deborah Shaar
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