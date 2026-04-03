Early voting underway for Moore, Norman city elections

Early voting is underway in Oklahoma City metro cities ahead of Tuesday's elections.

Voters in Moore will decide a 1-cent sales tax increase that would boost the tax rate from 8.5% to 9.5%.

In Norman, one city council runoff race and five propositions are on the ballot.

Voters will decide between Dianna Hutzel and Trey Kirby for Ward 5 representative for Norman City Council.

The propositions include funding for street maintenance projects and a permanent shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

Norman is also seeking to raise the guest tax from 8% to 10%.

Early voting continues Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find your early voting location here.

Election Day polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.