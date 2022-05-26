‘It’s utterly ridiculous:’ trans Tulsa students react to Oklahoma’s school bathroom ban

A bill to bar transgender students from using the bathroom corresponding with their identity was signed by Governor Kevin Stitt Wednesday.

StateImpact’s Robby Korth and OPMX’s/KOSU’s Kateleigh Mills went to Tulsa to talk to a trio of transgender high schoolers on identity and how political conversations about bills like Senate Bill 615 would affect them.

Alex, Jaz and Reilly are all high schoolers. StateImpact is only using their first names to protect their identities. They spoke to StateImpact and KOSU in a roughly 45-minute conversation on the day Oklahoma lawmakers overwhelmingly passed SB 615, the measure that mandates students use the restroom found on their birth certificate.

The students say they feel erased from the discourse around bathroom bans and other anti-trans legislation. The students say it seems lawmakers are focused on “protecting” their cisgender peers who simply don’t need protection from them.

StateImpact’s Robby Korth and OPMX's Kateleigh Mills produced this story.

