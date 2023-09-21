© 2023 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma research could lead to new treatment for heart valve condition

KGOU | By Jillian Taylor,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published September 21, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT
Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation scientists Yen Chun Ho, Ph.D., and Sathish Srinivasan, PhD.
Provided by the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation
Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation scientists Yen Chun Ho, Ph.D., and Sathish Srinivasan, PhD.

Research out of Oklahoma could lead to a new treatment for a heart valve condition impacting millions of Americans.

Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation scientist Sathish Srinivasan studies the lymphatic system, which transports tissue fluid through the body with the assistance of lymphatic valves. Srinivasan wondered if his research could apply to heart valves.

“It turned out to be a good guess,” Srinivasan said in a release.

The foundation learned that two essential proteins for lymphatic valve function are key for the heart. They tested a treatment that can imitate the proteins, and dysfunctional heart valves showed major improvements.

People who don’t have one or both proteins can have enlarged heart valves. Preventing this overgrowth could help treat dysfunctional valves found in conditions like mitral valve prolapse. This is when the heart’s mitral valve doesn’t open and close completely, causing inadequate blood flow.

This research was supported by a grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, and funding from the Oklahoma Center for Adult Stem Cell Research.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

Tags
News heart diseaseOklahoma Medical Research Foundation
Jillian Taylor
Jillian Taylor reports on health and related topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
See stories by Jillian Taylor
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
See stories by StateImpact Oklahoma
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.