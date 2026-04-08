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Norman voters approve homeless shelter, other propositions

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published April 8, 2026 at 3:10 AM CDT
Conceptual rending of City Care homeless facility
City of Norman
Conceptual rending of City Care homeless facility

Norman voters approved five propositions and a new city council member on Tuesday.

All five of the propositions put forward by the Norman City Council were approved by voters in the special election on Tuesday.

Among the propositions was an $8 million bond to build a permanent emergency homeless shelter. Concept designs for the new shelter released by the city council earlier this year include increased capacity for individuals, family apartments, and medical respite rooms. The shelter is expected to be constructed within the next two years.

Norman’s current emergency shelter has been operating out of a temporary location since 2022.

A $35 million street improvement bond and a 2% increase in the guest tax rate were also approved by voters.

In a runoff for Ward 5 councilmember, Trey Kirby won over Dianna Hutzel with just over 53% of the vote.

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Politics and Government 2026 elections
Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
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