Norman voters approve homeless shelter, other propositions

All five of the propositions put forward by the Norman City Council were approved by voters in the special election on Tuesday.

Among the propositions was an $8 million bond to build a permanent emergency homeless shelter. Concept designs for the new shelter released by the city council earlier this year include increased capacity for individuals, family apartments, and medical respite rooms. The shelter is expected to be constructed within the next two years.

Norman’s current emergency shelter has been operating out of a temporary location since 2022.

A $35 million street improvement bond and a 2% increase in the guest tax rate were also approved by voters.

In a runoff for Ward 5 councilmember, Trey Kirby won over Dianna Hutzel with just over 53% of the vote.

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