Election preview: Vacant Senate seat, school bonds on the ballot March 4

Voters in 25 counties will have the chance to cast their ballots in elections Tuesday, March 4.

In Senate District 8 — which covers parts of Okfuskee, Creek, Okmulgee, Muskogee and McIntosh counties — Republican voters will select the candidate they want to put forth in May’s general election. No Democratic primary will be held, as only one Democratic candidate filed for the position.

Across the state, school bonds will also appear on the ballot, including the largest bond seen by the Glenpool Public Schools district voters and a proposal to raise taxes by over 11% in the Lone Wolf Public School District. School bonds need at least 60% of the vote to pass.

Polls will be open on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about where and when you can vote, visit the state voter portal.

Republican voters in Senate District 8 to choose primary winner

Voters in state Senate District 8 will have the chance to cast their ballots in the Republican primary for the currently vacant seat.

Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, resigned from the position over the summer. Six weeks before filing his resignation, he had been removed as chairman of the Senate Appropriations and Budget Committee. However, he told the nonprofit news outlet NonDoc he resigned to pursue business interests.

Six Republican candidates will appear on the ballot.

Jeff Ramsey of Paden is a former police officer who has described making sure all schools in the district are equally secure as one of his priorities.



Steven Baldridge, the former mayor of Okmulgee, is also running for the seat. His campaign website boasts his NRA membership. According to The Henryettan , Baldridge is prioritizing economic growth and infrastructure in his campaign.



David Nelson of Morris is currently the operator of Morris Tag Agency, and previously worked in oil and gas. The Henryettan lists some of his priorities as health care, agriculture and energy. Nelson is cautiously optimistic about green energy projects, but wants to ensure research is conducted on their long-term effects.



Bryan Logan of Paden has spent the last 20 years running a construction and carpentry business. He also serves in various leadership positions across sectors, such as American Farmers and Ranchers Insurance Okfuskee County Chapter Board, where he is president of the County and local #462 units. He is campaigning as a Christian conservative, stating his opposition to abortion. He also supports increasing teacher pay.



Outdoor equipment store owner and Checotah resident Hoss Durrett is campaigning on a platform of alliance with President Donald Trump. He supports small government and small businesses and currently serves as vice chair of the Checotah Industrial Development Authority. He stands against green energy projects.



Ed Jolly of Okemah will also be on the ballot, but per his campaign website, he has withdrawn from the race and endorsed Logan.



If needed, a runoff primary will be held April 1. The general election will be May 13, where the winning candidate will face Democrat Nathan Brewer and Independent Steve Sanford.

Moore Norman Tech Center proposes bond for new construction, upgrades

Voters in the area of the Moore Norman Technology Center will have the opportunity to decide on a $90 million bond for the career tech hub.

The school aims to increase its enrollment. This past year, the school says 25% of qualified applicants were placed on waiting lists because of insufficient space.

If passed, the bond would pay for upgrades and maintenance to school facilities, as well as expansion for health care education programs. The bond would also cover the construction of a new Construction Trades Facility and Business Workforce Development Center.

The bond would increase the average homeowner’s property taxes by $40 annually. Like in a traditional public school district, the proposal will need to earn a thumbs-up from at least 60% of voters to pass.

Lone Wolf Public Schools bond could increase taxes by 11.7% in a small district

Lone Wolf Public Schools is seeking the passage of a $300,000 school bond for school improvements, including renovations to bathrooms, new sidewalks and restoring water to the science lab. The school also hopes to replace two cars from 2002 and 2008 that it currently uses to transport students.

Although $300,000 may not be a high dollar amount compared to the bonds put up by larger districts, the bond’s passage would increase taxes in the district by 11.7% in its first year. The increase would be smaller in the remaining four years before the bond is paid off.

Lone Wolf, which sits in the state's southwest corner, has a population of less than 400. Last school year, 71 students enrolled in its pre-K through eighth-grade elementary school and 25 in its high school.

District Superintendent John Lazenby told news outlet KSWO that if the bond is passed, he is hopeful the projects will finish under budget and allow leftover funds to be used to renovate the gym.

Glenpool Public Schools hopes to set a district record with $53.8 million bond

Glenpool Public Schools is hoping to pass the largest bond in the district’s history.

Split into two parts, the $53.8 million package would span a variety of projects, from infrastructure to arts. The first proposal in the package would be used for new band instruments, an upgraded entrance to the high school, a new high school media center, a new cheer and wrestling facility, a new safe room, kitchen and gym for the elementary school, new classrooms for the intermediate school, and more. It’s slated to come in at $52.8 million.

The second $1 million part of the package will be used for new transportation, including a new route bus and activity bus.

The bond would not result in a tax increase if passed.

Maple Public School seeks to accommodate housing developments

A $6.46 million bond in the Maple School District could allow for an expansion.

The bond, which would not raise taxes, aims to accommodate the growing enrollment in the district. A new housing development west of Lake El Reno is slated to add 120 homes in its first phase.

Voters can learn more about this election by visiting their local election board or by seeing a sample ballot on their voter portal on the State Election Board website.

