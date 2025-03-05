2 advance to GOP Senate runoff, Moore-Norman Technology Center expansion bond passes

They cast ballots to decide school bonds, pick primary candidates and more. Below are some of the notable results. The full results are available on the state Department of Elections website.

Senate candidates in District 8 move to runoff primary

GOP voters in state Senate District 8 — which covers parts of Okfuskee, Creek, Okmulgee, Muskogee and McIntosh Counties — chose to move David Nelson and Bryan Logan on to the Republican primary runoff election next month.

Nelson, of Morris, is currently the operator of Morris Tag Agency and previously worked in oil and gas. The Henryettan lists some of his priorities as health care, agriculture and energy. Nelson is cautiously optimistic about green energy projects but wants to ensure research is conducted on their long-term effects. He earned 31.61% of the vote.

Logan, of Paden, has spent the last 20 years running a construction and carpentry business. He also serves in various leadership positions across sectors, such as American Farmers and Ranchers Insurance Okfuskee County Chapter Board, where he is president of the County and local #462 units. He is campaigning as a Christian conservative, stating his opposition to abortion. He also supports increasing teacher pay. Logan won support from 40.71% of voters.

The Senate seat in District 8 was left open after former Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, resigned over the summer. Six weeks before filing his resignation, he had been removed as chairman of the Senate Appropriations and Budget Committee. However, he told the nonprofit news outlet NonDoc he resigned to pursue business interests.

Since none of the six candidates in the race earned over 50% of the vote, Republican voters will choose between Nelson and Logan in a runoff primary election on April 1. The winner will face Democrat Nathan Brewer and independent Steve Sanford in the general election on May 13.

Moore Norman Technology Center bond ekes by

Voters in the area of the Moore Norman Technology Center passed a $90 million bond for the career tech hub. A slim majority — about 51% — of votes favored approving the tax hike proposal.

The school is aiming to increase its enrollment. This past year, the school says 25% of qualified applicants were placed on waiting lists because of insufficient space.

The bond will pay for upgrades and maintenance to school facilities, as well as expansion for health care education programs. It will also also cover the construction of a new Construction Trades Facility and Business Workforce Development Center.

The average homeowner’s property taxes in the district will rise by $40 annually due to the bond's passage.

Voters in Lone Wolf Public School District pass bond that increases taxes by 11.7%

A $300,000 bond for Lone Wolf Public Schools was approved, earning a thumbs up from 67.62% of voters.

Although $300,000 may not be a high dollar amount compared to the bonds put up by larger districts, the bond’s passage will increase taxes in the district by 11.7% in its first year.

Lone Wolf, which sits in the state's southwest corner, has a population of less than 400. Last school year, 71 students enrolled in its pre-K through eighth-grade elementary school and 25 in its high school. In the bond election, 105 voters cast ballots.

The bond will fund school improvements, including bathroom renovations, new sidewalks and restoring water to the science lab. The school also plans to replace two cars from 2002 and 2008 that it currently uses to transport students.

Glenpool Public Schools Glenpool High School

Glenpool Public Schools sets district record with $53.8 million bond

Glenpool Public Schools passed the largest bond in the district’s history, with 89.13% of voters approving the package.

Split into two parts, the $53.8 million package spans a variety of projects, from infrastructure to arts. The first proposal in the package will be used for new band instruments, an upgraded entrance to the high school, a new high school media center, a new cheer and wrestling facility, a new safe room, kitchen and gym for the elementary school, new classrooms for the intermediate school, and more. It’s slated to come in at $52.8 million.

The second $1 million part of the package will be used for new transportation, including a new route bus and activity bus.

The bond will not result in a tax increase.

Maple Elementary School wins bond for expansion

A $6.46 million bond in the Maple school district will allow for an expansion. 87.13% of voters cast their ballots in favor of the measure.

The bond, which will not raise taxes, aims to accommodate the growing enrollment in the district. A new housing development west of Lake El Reno is slated to add 120 homes in its first phase.

Corrected: March 5, 2025 at 9:44 AM CST

The original version of this article incorrectly stated that the Moore Norman Technology Center bond needed to earn 60% of the vote to pass. In fact, it only needed a simple majority.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.