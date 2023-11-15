Broken Arrow voters pass $52 million school bond package, while Minco soundly rejects athletic complex

Voters in 24 counties across Oklahoma went to the polls on Tuesday to consider school bonds, municipal propositions and more.

To view the full results, visit the Oklahoma Election Board website.

Broken Arrow Public Schools bond package

In Broken Arrow, voters approved a $52 million school bond package.

The majority of those funds — $48 million — are addressed in the first proposition, addressing technology improvements, enhanced safety precautions and facility maintenance.

Funds will also be used to create a transportation terminal for school buses, including fueling stations and maintenance bays. The district also intends to update the high school tennis facility and renovate spaces at the high school into Fine Arts practice and storage areas.

A second bond proposal of $4 million will go to pay for new school buses. The district says the average age of their existing buses is 13 years old.

The third and fourth proposals are reconsiderations from a 2015 bond, asking voters to approve adding classrooms to existing school sites instead of building a new elementary school and constructing an aquatic center in a new location than previously planned.

School bond issues require a 60% supermajority to pass – which all four issues got easily. School officials say property owners will not see a tax increase.

City of Skiatook sales tax election

A 15-year, one-cent sales tax increase went before residents of Skiatook. They overwhelmingly passed it, with nearly 74% approval.

With the funds, the city will construct two new police and fire facilities. Officials say existing headquarters are inundated with problems, including mold, sewage backups and falling light fixtures.

Additional funds will go toward new fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles, new firefighting and police equipment and the replacement and upgrade of storm sirens.

Officials say the additions will improve response times, help maintain or lower insurance rates and help with recruitment and retention.

A similar bond issue in the city failed last year.

Minco Public Schools

Minco residents soundly rejected a $22.5 million bond to construct a new athletic complex, including a new football field with turf and surrounding track. More than 60% of voters cast a “no” ballot on the initiative.

Funds would have also gone toward building a replacement to the 35-year-old all-sports field house, new softball and baseball fields and a new ag show barn and outdoor pen area.

Garfield County rural fire departments sales tax

Garfield County residents overwhelmingly voted to extend an existing sales tax of one-tenth of a penny in order to benefit 12 rural fire departments in the county.

More than 90% of voters gave a thumbs up to extending the tax. It was a matter of survival for the departments, as rural fire stations struggle to survive and recruit members.

Clarence Maly, with Waukomis Fire Department, told the Enid News & Eagle that some of those departments couldn’t survive without funds from the sales tax.

Moore GO bond

Moore residents gave a greenlight to a $49.3 million general obligation bond (GO bond) to fund street and bridge improvements and repairs, with more than 56% voting "yes."

City officials say the traffic improvements will be implemented to account for new development in the city. They also say the millage rate will stay the same for property taxes.

More elections

A $32.3 million bond for Hinton Public Schools failed to pass, only drawing 50% approval – well short of the 60% supermajority required for school bonds. Has it passed, it would have funded construction of a new athletic field house and a multipurpose building for band and choir, and the expansion of its middle school. Additional funds would have gone toward locker rooms, restrooms and concessions.

With nearly 84% approval, voters living in the Jones Public Schools district approved a $750,000 bond to acquire land for a middle school and track facility. Additional funds will go toward installing security equipment in the district.

Voters can learn more about these elections and others by visiting their local election board or by seeing a sample ballot on their voter portal via the State Election Board website.

