El Reno re-elects mayor, Choctaw voters approve term limits and more

Oklahoma voters in 26 counties went to the polls on Tuesday and cast their ballots on a variety of local measures.

They considered the fate of elected officials, local taxes and more.

Below are some of the notable results. For the full list, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website .

El Reno voters re-elect incumbent mayor

El Reno residents have voted to give Mayor Steve Jensen another term.

Jensen earned nearly 60% of the vote over challenger Phillip Church.

Jensen has led El Reno through a time of growth. Earlier this year, city officials voted to annex sections east of the city, despite concerns from residents and landowners. Jensen framed the move as the only alternative to annexation by Oklahoma City or Yukon.

He will serve a three-year term in office.

Abigail Siatkowski / KOSU / KOSU A Route 66 mural by the newly renovated filling station in El Reno.

Choctaw residents give thumbs up to city questions

In the City of Choctaw , voters approved two questions.

The first proposition asks whether term limits should be implemented for the city council and mayor. The city didn't previously have them, but now any given person will be capped at three four-year terms in each office.

The second proposition will sell off a city park that officials say doesn't get much use. The proceeds from the sale of Optimist Park will fund improvements to two other local parks.

The proposal earned 86% and 72% of the vote, respectively.

Several municipalities secure tax increases and extensions

In cities across the state, residents agreed to raise or extend taxes to fund local initiatives.

Voters in Carmen agreed to raise the town's sales tax rate from 3% to 3.5%. The majority of tax dollars from the increase will be allocated to general government funds, with the remaining 0.25% to be used for the fire department.

Residents of the town with a population of just shy of 400 voiced strong reactions to the proposal on Facebook . Those in favor expressed a willingness to spend extra money for projects they want to see, while opposition voices fear the town isn't managing its money properly.

In the end, 43 of 70 voters cast ballots in favor of the proposition, passing the measure with 61% support.

Voters in Edmond approved the renewal of two separate sales taxes the city currently uses. The first is a one-cent tax for the city's general fund, which the city says has been active since 1977. The second is a one-half-cent tax for capital improvements.

Both measures earned over 80% support from voters.

In Midwest City, a hotel tax increase earned a thumbs up from over 70% of voters. The measure has been popular statewide recently, with Oklahoma City voters passing a similar one last year. The Midwest City proposal will bring the rate from 5% to 9.25%.

Rayna Behl / City of Edmond, Government on Facebook / City of Edmond, Government on Facebook A mural in Edmond.

School bonds get mixed results

School bond proposals saw varying levels of success Tuesday.

A proposal in Minco will fund new school buses months after one of the district's vehicles flipped upside down. It passed with nearly 90% approval.

In September, a bus was carrying members of the high school's softball team back from a game in Anadarko when it struck a deer and crashed . Several injuries resulted from the incident, but none were fatal. According to News9 , the district's school board had voted just hours earlier to call for an election on bus funds.

The new bond will not raise taxes.

Two other local bonds, however, failed.

A proposal in the southeast Oklahoma city of Antlers sought to fund a new middle school, as the current one suffers from leaks. The nearly $8 million proposal would have raised property taxes in the area by 15%.

In Newcastle , a $10.8 million bond proposal would not have increased taxes, instead relying on the city's growth to maintain the tax rate of a previous bond. The proposal would have funded an additional elementary school and improvements to the track and stadium.

Although both bonds earned support from over 50% of voters, school bonds must meet a 60% threshold to pass.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.