New Oklahoma law requires fentanyl abuse education for middle, high school students

Education about fentanyl abuse will soon be required for middle and high school students in all Oklahoma school districts.

House Bill 1484 added new areas of focus, including instruction about the opioid fentanyl, to existing drug education requirements in Oklahoma schools.

The new statute directs the State Department of Education to identify and adopt curriculum standards for the instruction, which will be incorporated into the appropriate health standards for 6th through 12th grades. A spokesperson for the department said lessons are currently under review and will be publicly available soon.

The law is named after Rain Reece, a 19-year-old from Lawton who died in 2023. Reece died after taking a counterfeit anxiety pill laced with a dangerous amount of fentanyl, which spurred her mother, Karla Carlock, into advocacy.

“Losing a child is like the worst pain in the world,” Carlock said. “I just don't think anything can ever prepare your heart for this kind of pain.”

Fentanyl is an approved painkiller that is being produced illegally and can be up to 100 times as powerful as morphine. It is commonly found in what is sold as heroin, sometimes taking its place entirely. It can also be mixed into cocaine, methamphetamine and counterfeit street pills sold as opioid medications — substances that many buyers don’t expect to contain fentanyl.

Carlock said her daughter was kind and “full of life.” Reece wanted to be a teacher.

Carlock said she hopes the new law will help other young students navigate the challenges of adolescence and learn healthy ways to manage them.

“It's definitely not how I had hoped, but she is still going to be teaching,” Carlock said.

Fentanyl deaths rose rapidly in Oklahoma, increasing from 127 deaths in 2020 to 727 in 2023, according to the state drug overdose dashboard. All opioid-related deaths decreased in Oklahoma in 2024, but an evolving drug supply makes it difficult to know whether that trend will continue.

Rep. Ronny Johns, R-Ada, said the idea for the bill came to him during a family dinner. He worked as an educator and principal for more than three decades, and he and his kids were reflecting on how many classmates and students at their school died from a fentanyl overdose.

An overdose happens when a toxic amount of a drug, or a combination of drugs, overwhelms the body. Even extremely small amounts of fentanyl are dangerous and can cause an overdose.

For that reason, Carlock prefers to use the word “poisoning” to describe what happened to her daughter, which is the language used in the new law. Carlock said many people who die with fentanyl in their system didn’t intend to overdose, and straying away from the word may help expand understanding of who might be affected by fentanyl and similar drugs.

“Kids won't know that it's laced, and they won't think they're overdosing, because it's just one thing or it's small,” she said. “They don't realize that it contains poison that can kill you.”

For some, the term is a more neutral way to focus on the effects of a substance, rather than the behaviors or intentions of the people who use it. Still, some organizations and public health officials believe using the term in this context is dangerous, shifting the focus from addressing overdose as a health issue to a criminal one.

Along with fentanyl poisoning education, the law also calls for the governor to designate “Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Week” in schools in coordination with the national anti-drug Red Ribbon Week, which Johns said schools already celebrate.

“Being a former educator, I know how it is,” he said. “We pass mandates and things on our teachers and schools, and we pile things on, and we never take anything off of their plate. And so I wanted to make it as painless as possible for them to implement.”

Johns said he did not coordinate with the Department of Education while drafting the bill. He said it should be simple to implement.

Under the law, fentanyl awareness education may be provided by employees of a local public health agency, a school, library, community service organization, or a religious organization.

A spokesperson from the State Department of Health said local health departments regularly collaborate with schools on topics affecting student health and safety, and guidance is available upon request from schools.

Carlock said she hopes schools consider involving families and people who have had loved ones die from fentanyl poisoning in the instruction.

House Bill 1484 was one of the first measures signed and passed into law this year. It goes into effect at the beginning of July.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.