Oklahoma Medicaid fraud unit concludes investigations into health care providers across 10 counties

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has concluded investigations in 10 counties, covering instances of fraud and abuse by health care providers.

The investigation, called Operation Sooner Shield, led to 10 arrests, two surrenders, 10 criminal cases and one civil action, according to a press release from Drummond’s office. It includes charges of Medicaid fraud, exploitation of elderly persons or disabled adults and identity theft, among others.

About half of the posted filings were dedicated to a civil action filed March 26 in the District Court of Oklahoma County against the Neuropathy Treatment Clinic of Oklahoma LLC, serving Oklahoma and Tulsa County, and its manager and indirect owner, James Warren Linn Jr. A notice of closure dated March 25 is posted on the clinic’s website.

The lawsuit alleges that from approximately August 2021 through 2025, the defendants engaged in a fraudulent scheme to bill Oklahoma Medicaid for services that were not rendered or medically necessary.

According to the filings, Linn invested in electric cell signaling devices, called Sanexas neoGen medical devices, and formed Neuropathy Treatment Clinic of Oklahoma LLC to offer Sanexas treatments. These treatments deliver non-invasive energy waves to targeted areas of the body, providing acute or chronic pain relief.

Oklahoma Medicaid does not cover these treatments.

The lawsuit alleges Linn and the Neuropathy Treatment Clinic of Oklahoma LLC devised a scheme to prescribe every patient with diluted vitamin blend injections, called the Carnitor Blend, which contained 90% saline plus over-the-counter ingredients and Carnitor, used to prevent and treat the lack of a nutrient called carnitine .

Filings argue this drug is only FDA-approved for patients with an inborn error of metabolism or in patients with end-stage renal disease. But the Neuropathy Treatment Clinic of Oklahoma LLC allegedly prescribed it to nearly every Medicaid patient.

The suit alleges it purchased Carnitor in one-gram vials and diluted it with saline and vitamins so each vial could be enough for 231 patient treatments of approximately four milligrams. The lawsuit also alleges that from August 2021 through April 2023, it billed Oklahoma Medicaid for four grams of Carnitor for nearly every Medicaid patient treatment, which is about 1,000 times more Carnitor than was administered.

It allegedly increased the billing to six grams per patient from April 2023 through August 2025. Neuropathy Treatment Clinic of Oklahoma LLC received more than $880,000 for allegedly fraudulent Carnitor claims since August 2021.

“For example, in June 2025, the cost of one vial of Carnitor was about $41,” the lawsuit reads. “Distributed among 231 patient treatments. NTCO would be reimbursed by the Oklahoma Medicaid program more than $33,000 for the single vial.”

The Neuropathy Treatment Clinic of Oklahoma LLC allegedly received more than $300,000 from the physical administration of the Carnitor Blend. The lawsuit alleges it inflated reimbursements by requiring patients to receive a small amount of the blend across multiple injection sites so it could bill for multiple injection units.

It also allegedly received nearly $200,000 for evaluation and management services that were not medically reasonable or necessary, according to the lawsuit. The State of Oklahoma is seeking four claims for relief, with two under the Oklahoma Medicaid False Claims Act and two under Oklahoma Common Law. It is seeking a judgment in excess of $75,000.

Other filings contain criminal charges. For example, Christa Lee Rogoff, a training specialist at the Chickasha Opportunity Center, is charged with neglect by a caretaker. She allegedly neglected to use wheelchair restraints for a vulnerable adult while instructing another vulnerable adult to push that wheelchair down an escalator. The patient fell down it, according to documents, and experienced severe injuries.

Marcella Jean Freed, who worked as the business manager for Bartlesville Health and Rehab Center, faces three counts of exploitation of the elderly. She allegedly stole money from four residents and used it for personal expenses.

Drummond’s office coordinated with Medicaid Fraud Control Units in Kansas, Tennessee and Texas during this operation, according to the release.

“This operation demonstrates my office’s steadfast commitment to protecting vulnerable Oklahomans, combatting (sic) fraud and holding bad actors accountable to the law,” Drummond said. “These fraudsters abused the system and innocent Oklahomans. Now, they will face the consequences of their actions.”