Independence Day celebrations across Oklahoma

Below is a list of Independence Day celebrations taking place across the KGOU listening area through July 4th.

The Norman Fourth Fest begins on July 4th at 5 p.m. in Reaves Park.



Beginning at 8 p.m., KGOU will offer a simulcast of the event with a live performance from Reaves Park by the band Hook, followed at 9:45 p.m. with a synchronized soundtrack to this year's Norman Fourth Fest fireworks display.

The Anadarko Chamber of Commerce hosts the Honor America festival at Randlett Park, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on June 30th.

Bethany's Freedom Festival begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 1st in Downtown Bethany.

The City of Seminole hosts an Independence Day Celebration on July 3rd, beginning at 5 p.m.

Blanchard hosts their Independence Celebration on July 3rd, beginning at 6 p.m. in between 10th and Highway 62.

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic hosts their annual 'Red White and BOOM' on July 3rd, starting at 8:30 p.m. in Scissortail Park.

In Shawnee, the Firelake Casino hosts a Fireworks Celebration beginning at 6 p.m. on July 3rd.

An Independence Day Parade in Ada starts at 10 a.m. on July 4th, followed by Fireworks at 8 p.m.

The City of Moore hosts its Celebration in the Heartland at Buck Thomas Park on July 4th, starting at 2 p.m.

On the 4th of July in Midwest City, the Tribute to Liberty begins at 7 p.m. in Joe B Barnes Regional Park.