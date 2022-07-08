Norman residents asked to conserve water following pump failure

The City of Norman is asking its residents to conserve water after a pump that carries water from Lake Thunderbird stopped working.

The city expects repairs to be completed within eleven days. In the meantime, they’re asking Normanites who get their water from the city to hold off on washing their cars, starting landscaping projects or filling their pools.

During other parts of the year, Norman uses about 14 million gallons of water each day, but during the summer, demand rises to 23 million gallons.

Chris Mattingly is the city’s utilities director. He said this request for voluntary water conservation should leave enough water for vital purposes like fire protection and sanitation. But the city will notify residents if more stringent conservation is needed.

