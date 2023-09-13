© 2023 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oklahoma News

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announces plan to build new OKC Thunder arena

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published September 13, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT
RMTip21
/
Flickr.com

Oklahoma City Mayor Mayor Holt announced Tuesday the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to play their home games in the city for another 25 years if voters approve funding for a new arena. The team’s current long-term agreement ended earlier this year, but they agreed to a short-term extension that will expire in less than three years.

Holt will give a presentation to the city council on Sept. 26, and if a majority approves to call for an election, OKC voters can cast their ballots on Dec. 12.

The arena will cost a minimum of $900 million and will be funded by a 72-month one-cent sales tax starting after the current MAPS 4 one-cent sales tax ends, effectively causing no increase in taxes.

In addition, $70 million in MAPS 4 funds and $50 million from the owners of the Oklahoma City Thunder will go toward the new arena.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donateonline, or by contacting our Membership department.

Tags
Oklahoma News Oklahoma City Thunder
Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.