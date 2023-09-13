Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announces plan to build new OKC Thunder arena

Oklahoma City Mayor Mayor Holt announced Tuesday the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to play their home games in the city for another 25 years if voters approve funding for a new arena. The team’s current long-term agreement ended earlier this year, but they agreed to a short-term extension that will expire in less than three years.

Holt will give a presentation to the city council on Sept. 26, and if a majority approves to call for an election, OKC voters can cast their ballots on Dec. 12.

The arena will cost a minimum of $900 million and will be funded by a 72-month one-cent sales tax starting after the current MAPS 4 one-cent sales tax ends, effectively causing no increase in taxes.

In addition, $70 million in MAPS 4 funds and $50 million from the owners of the Oklahoma City Thunder will go toward the new arena.