EMBARK announces New Year’s public transit, parking options in downtown Oklahoma City

With New Year’s Eve festivities happening throughout downtown Oklahoma City this weekend, EMBARK is reminding residents and visitors of special extended hours for public transit services, as well as downtown public parking options for the holiday.



Saturday, Dec. 30 – RAPID and OKC Streetcar are free

OKC buses operate on a weekend schedule.

RAPID operates on a regular Saturday schedule, with arrivals every 15 minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and every 30 minutes from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

OKC Streetcar operates on a regular Saturday schedule, with arrivals every 15 minutes from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. on the Downtown Loop and Bricktown Loop.

New Year’s Eve: Sunday, Dec. 31 – All transit modes are free

OKC buses operate on a weekend schedule.

RAPID operates on a special schedule with arrivals every 30 minutes from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.

OKC Streetcar operates on a special schedule with arrivals every 15 minutes from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. on the Downtown Loop and Bricktown Loop.

New Year's Day: Monday, Jan. 1 – All transit modes are free

OKC buses operate on a weekend schedule.

RAPID operates on a special schedule with arrivals every 30 minutes from 7 a.m. to midnight.

OKC Streetcar operates on a regular weekday schedule, with arrivals every 15 minutes from 6 a.m. to midnight on the Downtown Loop.

Motorists can find public parking near transit stops and major destinations in the downtown area by checking embarkok.com/parking.

Find more details about holiday hours for EMBARK transit service in OKC and Norman here.