3 shot on OSU's campus after homecoming weekend party

At least three people were injured in a shooting on Oklahoma State University’s Stillwater campus early Sunday morning, according to the OSU Police Department.

OSU Chief of Police Michael Beckner said although no suspect has been apprehended, there’s no immediate danger.

“As the investigation goes on, you know, we feel that we're moving in the right direction,” Beckner said at a press conference Sunday. “We feel there is no threat at this time, an imminent threat for the public or the campus.”

The shooting happened at Carreker East, an on-campus apartment complex for undergraduate students. OSUPD officials said the shooting happened after those involved attended a “large, private party at an off-campus location.”

When the event ended around 3 a.m., some partygoers headed to Carreker East, where a disagreement in the parking lot escalated into shooting.

Police say they learned about the shooting just before 4 a.m., after one victim drove about a mile to a McDonald’s off campus, where he collapsed.

OSUPD believes the shooter quickly left campus after the altercation. But Beckner said officers spoke with about 20 people who were present in the parking lot at the time of the incident.

“They were all immediately gathered up and actually taken and put in a secure location for their safety and also for the investigation purpose,” Beckner said.

Police are aware of three shooting victims — one OSU student and two non-students.

One victim was treated at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa and has since left the hospital. The other two victims underwent surgery at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where they were both in stable condition Sunday afternoon.

In an update from later Sunday morning, OSUPD emphasized the shooting was isolated and campus is safe. OSUPD is investigating the shooting with assistance from Stillwater Police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

OSUPD has not publicly confirmed whether it is searching for a specific individual.

“At this time, we do not have anybody in custody,” Beckner said. “But we do have some solid leads, and we are asking the public for help, if they saw anything.”

This isn’t the only recent shooting to follow an Oklahoma homecoming game. Last year, four people were shot at an off-campus Stillwater minigolf course during a post-homecoming party. And just last weekend, after Langston University’s homecoming game, one person was injured in an “isolated shooting incident” on campus, according to reporting by The Oklahoman.

