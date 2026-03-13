Markwayne Mullin cabinet confirmation hearing scheduled for March 18

President Trump recently announced he’s appointing Markwayne Mullin as Secretary of Homeland Security, but it’s up to Mullin’s fellow Senators to decide whether he’s up for the job. They’ll start that process the morning of March 18, according to posted committee hearing schedules.

The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs will consider Mullin’s qualifications and potential conflicts of interest, and Mullin will testify in response to their questions. The committee can then make recommendations as to whether the full Senate should confirm Mullin to the cabinet position.

Mullin may hit some snags on his ethics track record: last year, his handling of stock trades violated federal laws about transparency and conflicts of interest.

Mullin has staunchly championed Trump throughout his time in Washington; Trump praised him as a “MAGA warrior” in his social media announcement of Mullin’s appointment. As a member of the Cherokee Nation, Mullin will be the second Indigenous person to serve in a cabinet position, if confirmed.

Mullin’s appointment has left one of Oklahoma’s Senate seats up for grabs. Gov. Kevin Stitt met with Trump on Thursday to discuss who should fill out the remaining nine months of Mullin’s term.

“I appreciate President Trump taking time to meet to discuss the importance of appointing a new U.S. Senator for Oklahoma,” Stitt said in a statement. “President Trump has made a great selection in Markwayne Mullin to join his cabinet, and I am committed to making a swift decision on his replacement once Mullin is confirmed by the Senate.”

Stitt also met with Republican leaders in the Senate about “what type of appointee would be best to help advance a conservative agenda in Congress,” according to a spokesperson for the governor’s office.

Stitt has vowed to appoint a small-government conservative to the position.

Whoever fills the remainder of Mullin’s term will not be eligible to run for the seat this year. But several Oklahoma Republicans have said they’re considering running for the seat in June’s primaries. U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern officially announced his candidacy earlier this week.

