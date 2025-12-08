Okmulgee site added to National Register of Historic Places

The Haygood-Shephard American Legion Post 103 in Okmulgee is recognized for its historical significance.

Located at 800 N. Wilson St., the site is named after two Okmulgee men: Henry Arthur Haygood and Allen B. Shephard, who were the first Black casualties from World War I and II.

Henry Arthur Haygood, son of William Frank Haygood, was a student at Langston University and Wilberforce University in Ohio. Haygood served in the 92nd Infantry in the Buffalo Division. After suffering battle wounds, he died on July 31, 1918.

Journalists in Okmulgee honored Haygood in The Black Dispatch newspaper. Okmulgee's Woodlawn Cemetery has a monument standing in his honor.

Allen B. Shephard joined the 578th Quartermaster Truck Company in the Army. In 1942, Shephard was injured while on duty, which led to his death. His name was later added to Post 103.

The building provided space for social gatherings among Black veterans who had completed their military service. Post 103 became one of the last segregated social clubs in northeast Oklahoma.

Post 103 was involved in Okmulgee's community. Its members helped raise money for a local school band, the Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

Built in 1960, and modified in 1980, the building stands as a reminder of Haygood and Shephard's sacrifices.

The State Historic Preservation Office of the Oklahoma Historical Society identifies, determines and nominates properties for federal designation.

The National Register of Historic Places is part of the National Park Service. It was authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. It's a "national program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect America's historic and archeological resources," according to the National Park Service website.

The Oklahoma Historical Society is a state agency that collects, preserves and shares the history and culture of Oklahoma and its people, according to its mission.

