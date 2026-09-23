Black bears are slowly increasing in Oklahoma. Scientists are taking a closer look

American black bears once roamed all of Oklahoma, but unregulated hunting and severe habitat loss wiped out the population by the early 1900s. That changed decades later when bears began wandering across state lines after Arkansas reintroduced the species .

Researchers say Oklahoma’s black bear population is growing gradually, but more information about the species is needed. A four-year project between Oklahoma State University and Mississippi State University will study bears in the Ouachita Mountains and Ozark region.

A small population of black bear also lives in the state’s panhandle , but it will not be part of the upcoming research.

Although black bears rarely interact with humans, OSU associate professor and researcher Sue Fairbanks said education and outreach are leading to a bigger spotlight on the mostly vegetarian animal.

“There's a lot of interest and the word is starting to get out about black bears in Oklahoma,” she said.

Oklahoma State University Black bear cubs pictured on a trail camera in Oklahoma.

The study will also help state wildlife managers make conservation management and hunting decisions about the species, Fairbanks said.

Last session, the legislature considered House Bill 4128, authored by Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, which would have extended southeastern Oklahoma’s bear harvesting season. Bow hunting is currently scheduled between Oct. 1 and Oct. 18, and muzzleloading will take place between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1.

State wildlife officials said in March the species’ population was already balanced and the department would likely find ways to limit more kills should the measure pass. Fairbanks said some hunters were concerned about the extension harming female bears.

“Originally, the bill was to continue harvest into January 15, which is when the bears are hibernating,” Fairbanks said. “That's when the females, of course, are having their cubs.”

The measure passed the House but failed in the Senate Agriculture and Wildlife Committee in April.

Oklahoma State University Black bear cubs play near their den in Oklahoma.

During the study, scientists will use long-term records and a new modeling system to estimate population growth in the Ouachitas. Hair genetic testing and cameras will help them analyze the bears in the Ozarks. Fairbanks said researchers collect samples by wrapping barbed wire around trees and hanging a scent lure in the center to attract bears.

“They will often use that as a scratching post and so they leave hair for us on the barbed wire around the trees as well,” Fairbanks said.

The researchers will also survey humans about their attitudes toward black bears. A similar study showed eastern Oklahomans were generally accepting of a larger population, Fairbanks said.

“There is room for black bear population growth in terms of the interests of the residents,” she said.

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