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Oklahoma to get millions in federal funding for planned electricity transmission project

KGOU | By Chloe Bennett-Steele,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published September 24, 2026 at 4:42 PM CDT
The Three Corners Connector route.
Grid United
The Three Corners Connector route.

The U.S. Department of Energy announced it will provide $250 million for a proposed transmission line linking Oklahoma’s grid with Colorado.

Amid unprecedented electricity demand from data centers, cryptomining and industry operations, states are receiving a combined $1.9 billion in federal funds to improve their aging grids.

The Three Corners Connector is a planned 300-mile high-voltage transmission line between Guymon in Oklahoma’s panhandle and Pueblo in southern Colorado.

Houston-based Grid United is developing the project, which has resulted in $67 million in grants for the City of Guymon and Guymon Public Schools.

DOE Under Secretary for Energy Kyle Haustveit announced the cost-share funding on Thursday.

“It's not that we don't have enough electricity in most areas,” Haustveit said. “Most of the time, we lack the transmission capabilities to move it from one region where it's being generated to another region where it's needed.”

DOE Under Secretary for Energy Kyle Haustveit (left) and Oklahoma Secretary of Energy and Environment Jeff Starling (right) at the Phillips Pavilion at the Oklahoma Governor's Mansion on Sept. 24.
Chloe Bennett-Steele
DOE Under Secretary for Energy Kyle Haustveit (left) and Oklahoma Secretary of Energy and Environment Jeff Starling (right) at the Phillips Pavilion at the Oklahoma Governor's Mansion on Sept. 24.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is tasked with evaluating high-voltage transmission lines to ensure projects are necessary. Chair Kim David said the proposed line meets the state’s criteria.

“I can’t say it enough and I say it all the time: It's supportability, reliability, and resilience — this project meets all of that,” she said. “But also, this type of project has the possibility of driving costs down for our ratepayers, so we've been very excited about it.”

The total cost of the project is estimated at $832 million, according to the DOE.

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Chloe Bennett-Steele
Chloe Bennett-Steele is StateImpact Oklahoma's environment & science reporter.
See stories by Chloe Bennett-Steele
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
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