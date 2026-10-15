Oklahoma City leaders detail plans to quadruple passenger traffic through Will Rogers Airport

Oklahoma City is growing, and its airport has plans to keep up.

On Tuesday, city and airport leaders announced new details about expansions and upgrades at Will Rogers International Airport, where passenger traffic has increased 25% over the past decade.

"We have to plan and prepare for that growth at our airport, because we never want to decline new air service due to inadequate infrastructure," OKC Mayor David Holt wrote in a social media post .

Plans include a roundabout on the drive into and out of the terminal, a new parking garage, a covered rideshare area and restroom renovations.

1 of 6 — Terminal Flooring Replacement Rendering.png Oklahoma City released renderings of the "Cleared for Takeoff" development plan for Will Rogers International Airport Tuesday. / City of Oklahoma City 2 of 6 — Development Plan Rendering.png Oklahoma City released renderings of the "Cleared for Takeoff" development plan for Will Rogers International Airport Tuesday. / City of Oklahoma City 3 of 6 — New Parking Garage Rendering.png Oklahoma City released renderings of the "Cleared for Takeoff" development plan for Will Rogers International Airport Tuesday. / City of Oklahoma City 4 of 6 — Front of House Renovations Rendering.png Oklahoma City released renderings of the "Cleared for Takeoff" development plan for Will Rogers International Airport Tuesday. / City of Oklahoma City 5 of 6 — Terminal Drive Rehabilitation Rendering.png Oklahoma City released renderings of the "Cleared for Takeoff" development plan for Will Rogers International Airport Tuesday. / City of Oklahoma City 6 of 6 — Restrooms Renovation Rendering.png Oklahoma City released renderings of the "Cleared for Takeoff" development plan for Will Rogers International Airport Tuesday. / City of Oklahoma City

Inside the airport, crews have already begun replacing the concourse's tile floors with terrazzo. The change isn't just for looks, according to OKC Director of Airports Jeff Mulder.

"The clickety-clack noise that we're known for will be going away," Mulder said at a press conference.

The flooring update is expected to be finished by early 2028. But many parts of this plan don't have a set timeline. Instead, they'll begin when the airport hits certain traffic milestones.

In a statement , Mulder called it "a monumental step" toward matching the airport's traveler and air traffic capacities.

Officials ultimately hope to add 16 gates and quadruple the number of passengers who come through Will Rogers each year.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.