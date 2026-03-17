What to know about Oklahoma’s first public Rural Health Transformation Program grant application

Oklahoma has released its first public grant application under the Rural Health Transformation Program, which was authorized under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The five-year, $50 billion federal investment became law last year, alongside an estimated $911 billion in reductions to federal Medicaid spending over a decade. The goal is not to make up for the cuts, officials say, but to transform how care is delivered in rural communities.

Oklahoma's application attracted one of the highest awards nationally at around $223.5 million for 2026. It received $23 million more than expected, because the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which administers the program, advised states to use a $200 million annual estimate when drafting their applications.

This inaugural public application is for the state’s plan to offer a microgrants program. Funding through reimbursement will support one-time purchases of equipment and other assets. The goal is to improve health care access, outcomes and community wellness in rural communities, according to a press release .

Jackie Kanak, the director of operations and population health for the Oklahoma Rural Health Transformation Program, said this offering is a direct result of what the State Department of Health heard during the listening sessions it hosted.

“Communities told us that even small investments, like diagnostic equipment or wellness resources, could make a meaningful difference in access to care and overall health,” Kanak said.

The Notice of Funding Opportunity posted by the State Department of Health states this portion of the award amounts to $3.75 million. Anticipated individual awards range from $50,000 to $250,000.

Eligible organizations must operate in a rural county and serve communities with populations of 55,000 or fewer people, according to the release. The State Department of Health posted a list of eligible counties and communities on its website .

The State Department of Health anticipates the majority of applicants will be nonprofits, according to the funding notice. But the department said it isn't making this a requirement, so entities like independent health care provider practices are eligible to apply.

Examples of what they could apply for include the purchase or refurbishment of clinical diagnostic equipment, telehealth carts, fitness equipment, and health education and promotion materials. It can’t be used for staffing expenses, major renovations and student loan repayment programs.

The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on April 13. The notice of award is expected in late May or early June.

Award recipients must expend the award amount no later than Oct. 30 and submit invoices by Nov. 30.

Program staff will host a webinar from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday to provide an overview of the microgrant application and answer questions.