Election season is ‘rushing’ Oklahoma lawmakers to end session early, Democrat says

Democrats said Thursday they expect Oklahoma’s legislative session will end early, but worry lawmakers’ rush to get home to campaign will result in the state budget and other legislation not being thoroughly considered.

Republican leadership said the Legislature will continue working until legislation is thoroughly vetted and the body has fulfilled its responsibilities to Oklahomans.

Lawmakers must end session no later than May 29, but Senate Minority Leader Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, said the 2026 legislative session could end before then as legislators gear up for contested House and Senate elections at home.

Kirt, who has filed for reelection but had not drawn an opponent as of Thursday afternoon, said she’s worried that a “rapid rush” for an early sine die will mean legislation and the state budget agreement, which was unveiled Wednesday, won’t get the needed scrutiny and discussion.

“If we’re making that choice and not actually allowing public feedback and transparency through our process, we’re cutting things short,” she said. “Oklahomans really deserve us to work all the way through May if we haven’t solved the real problems in our state, and that’s where I feel we are.”

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, said “key members” of the Legislature have drawn primary opponents and face tough reelection races. Munson is running for Oklahoma governor and is the only Democrat to file as of Thursday afternoon.

“The election season is rushing people out the door,” she said.

At least nine senators had drawn primary opponents and eight faced a challenge in November’s general election by the end of the first day of election filing. At least 15 House members have opponents in their primary elections, and 20 have drawn challengers in the general.

Oklahoma’s primary election is set for June 16, with primary runoffs on Aug. 25. The general election is Nov. 3.

House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, said it’s premature to say the Legislature will end session early, but the budget is the “last part to get done” most sessions. He said it’s “healthy and good governance” for the $12.8 billion budget deal to be done this early.

“We’re going to go about our job until we’ve vetted all the legislation, no matter how much time that takes,” he said.

Hilbert has drawn a primary challenger in his bid for reelection.

Lawmakers will take their time to work through the process, said Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle. He is not up for reelection this year.

“Just because the budget is ahead of schedule doesn’t mean we’re going to rush through anything else,” he said. “We’ll stay here as long as we need to to get done what we need to get done for the state of Oklahoma.”

Reporter Nuria Martinez-Keel contributed to this report.

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