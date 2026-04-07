Pauls Valley High School shooting suspect in custody, principal injured

The suspect — identified as 20-year-old former student Victor Hawkins — is in custody and no students were harmed. Officials say Principal Moore stepped in after seeing the suspect had a firearm.

OSBI Victor Hawkins

Moore is being credited with apprehending the suspect and was shot in the leg in the process. He was hospitalized in stable condition. At a press conference in Pauls Valley, State Superintendent Lindel Fields called this "an educator's worst nightmare."

"How they handled everything, from what I've heard, is just what you have to do," Fields said. "And the fact that somebody had a gun, so many things could've gone wrong. And they handled things the best they could under a very, very difficult situation."

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a statement saying he's praying for Moore's quick recovery and praising the swift response from local law enforcement and school staff.

"Principal Moore acted bravely to protect students’ lives," he said in the statement.

Hawkins was booked into Garvin County Jail, "facing two counts of Pointing a Firearm, one count of Shooting with Intent to Kill and two counts of Unlawful Carry," according to the OSBI.

The OSBI will be leading the investigation. And there are questions to be answered, particularly how the armed suspect was able to gain access to the school and the potential motive behind the crime.

The district will be closed on Wednesday, and counseling will be made available for students and staff.

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